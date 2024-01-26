"Doing the weirdest stuff for an underage audience" - IShowSpeed's reaction after packing Ronaldo in EA FC 24 leaves internet scandalized

YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" has once again made headlines after his questionable celebration went viral on social media. On January 25, 2024, IShowSpeed played EA FC 24 and opened the Premium 86+ Double Pack. For those unaware, this includes 20 Rare Gold Players with a rating of 78 or higher, with two guaranteed to have ratings of 86 or higher.

Fortunately for Darren, the stars aligned in his favor, as he was able to pull Cristiano Ronaldo. To commemorate the occasion, the Ohio native began making some suggestive and questionable gestures.

He later exclaimed:

"Ronaldo! Ronaldo! Ronaldo! Let's f**king go! CR-f**king-7! Let's go! Let's f**king go! Ah, that got in my eye! Ah, f**k, f**k! I can't see. I can't see, it got in my eye! Oh, f**k that s**t! Oh, that s**t burns."

Hundreds of netizens have shared their thoughts on IShowSpeed's contentious antics, with X user @DmitreJO writing:

"This dude is doing the weirdest stuff for an underage audience."

"Can't believe people watch that dude" - IShowSpeed's questionable antics after unpacking Ronaldo in EA FC 24 leaves netizens divided

X user @DmitreJO voiced their displeasure with the YouTube streamer's antics on a recent livestream.

IShowSpeed is one of the biggest content creators on YouTube. His popularity skyrocketed last year, and he was honored with the Variety Streamer of the Year title at Twitch star Blaire "QTCinderella's" The Streamer Awards 2023.

While his meteoric rise to fame can be attributed to his sensational livestreams, the American streamer has also been involved in several controversies. One of his most contentious moments came on August 17, 2023, when he accidentally flashed his genitals while playing Five Nights at Freddy's.

On January 26, 2023, IShowSpeed once again garnered attention on X after celebrating inappropriately after unpacking his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, in EA FC 24.

X user @MinEffPodcast commented on his shenanigans by sharing the following image:

Another community member expressed their surprise at Ronaldo's 86 rating in EA FC 24:

X user @JvrAyl's comment

X user @NevermoreOGKick wrote:

"Can't believe people watch that dude."

X user @NevermoreOGKick's comment

On the other hand, user @Iwillwin07 expressed amusement at Darren's antics:

X user @Iwillwin07's comment

Some of the more pertinent comments were along these lines:

During the same broadcast, Darren connected with Shawn "Solo" Fonteno via Facetime call. For those unaware, Fonteno is best known for his role as Franklin Clinton in Grand Theft Auto 5.