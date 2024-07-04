IShowSpeed's cameraman releases pictures of the streamer's injury following the recent controversy in Norway

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed's" cameraman and friend, Slipz, has released two pictures of the streamer's injury amid the recent controversy in Norway. For those unaware, IShowSpeed hosted an IRL stream from Oslo, Norway, on July 3, 2024. However, things took a turn for the worse when hundreds of fans mobbed the content creator, with some "assaulting" him as he was escorted away from the premises.

During the same broadcast, the Ohio native injured his ankle while performing his idol Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic post-goal celebration.

Slipz shared two photos of the content creator's ankle earlier today (July 4, 2024). He also commented on the situation, saying that the fans' behavior was "not love," and that they should "be better humans."

Slipz wrote:

"This is not love. knowing Speed has just broken his foot and still assaulted him trying to exit. Almost seriously injured Speed, myself, and our ground team. Damaged our vehicle. Broke windows at an innocent shop."

On the same day, IShowSpeed took to his alternate X handle, @ronaldobetter07, to express his discontent with the situation. He tweeted:

"They f**king pulled my hair out and threw p**s on me, and some random f**king dude jumped in my car and started tweaking, hell f**king no, I'm f**king pi**ed."

What IShowSpeed said about the recent situation in Norway

IShowSpeed and his cameraman comment on the recent controversy that happened during the IRL stream in Norway (Image via @slipperrz and @ronaldobetter07/X)

At the concluding moments of his livestream, IShowSpeed expressed dissatisfaction with fans' behavior in Norway, describing their actions as "inhumane."

The 19-year-old also stated that he would not be revisiting the country:

"Anyways, y'all, I don't think I'll ever come here again, bro. I'm not even trolling. I love all my Norway fans, but bro, y'all genuinely just don't listen, bro. I don't think I've ever been to a country where they don't listen at all. You know? They just completely didn't listen. You know, I get it, the energy, I get it. But it's like, you all didn't have no sense of safety and respect, bro."

Timestamp: 01:55:30

He continued:

"I've been to every country and it has been lit. But that was just pure inhumane, bro. It was just inhumane, bro."

IShowSpeed is one of the biggest livestreamers on YouTube, boasting over 25.7 million subscribers. In addition to being an IRL streamer, the American personality is an avid gamer, having played Fortnite, Roblox, and the FIFA franchise on his channel.

