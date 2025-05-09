“It’s my time!”: IShowSpeed says he wants to participate in the Real Madrid USA tryouts

YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" has stated that he would like to participate in the upcoming tryouts by Real Madrid, which will be held in the United States. The football club is looking for prospective team players, with over a thousand candidates expected to partake in the tryouts.

Ad

Stating that he would want to take advantage of this opportunity to show off his football skills, IShowSpeed said:

"It's my time. It's mighty time. Here we go. It's time to show off. It's my time to really show them my football abilities, man."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

IShowSpeed expresses his desire to partake in the upcoming Real Madrid tryouts being held in USA

IShowSpeed is a known football fanatic and a massive fan of former Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo. The IRL streamer has a section of his gaming room specifically dedicated to the football star, even having an original signed jersey of the player from his time at Manchester United in the 2021-2022 Premier League season.

Ad

With the USA trials beginning on June 17, 2025, it is only natural for the streamer to want to try his hand at getting into Real Madrid FC. As per what IShowSpeed read from a post about the tryouts, the club was seeking eighteen to nineteen-year-olds.

Further, the club will reportedly make the candidates go through a "very intensive" process that would supposedly be akin to the Hunger Games. The tryouts will be held across cities in the United States, each hosting up to 250 candidates. Starting in Dallas, it will cover Philadelphia, Washington, and Chicago over a month, concluding on July 24, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Ad

IShowSpeed recently claimed he was "in the game" after watching GTA 6's recently released second trailer. He stated that a company depicted in the trailer was a reference to his own family's company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More