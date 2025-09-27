Jack Manifold and Eleanor Neale's relationship timeline explored

YouTuber and former DreamSMP member Jack Manifold and Eleanor Neale, known best for hosting the OUTLORE true crime podcast, recently announced that they had split after three years of being together as a couple. Manifold announced their breakup through a post on X on September 25, 2025.

Meanwhile, Neale uploaded a video on her personal YouTube channel, Ellie Neale, on the same day, wherein she talked in detail about the end of her relationship with Manifold and the aftermath. This article covers the details of their relationship from its inception to its end.

How did Jack Manifold and Eleanor Neale meet?

Jack Manifold first introduced his girlfriend to his audience during a live broadcast in February 2023, wherein the two appeared next to each other and answered questions being asked by the viewers through the broadcast's live chat. During the broadcast, Jack Manifold revealed that he and Eleanor had met in June 2022 at a birthday party.

Nearly eight minutes into the broadcast, which was being hosted in Eleanor's house, Manifold said:

"Oh, so the first time we ever met, we played Connect 4 for probably too long, really. We were at a party..." [Timestamp: 8:07]

Similar to Jack, Eleanor also uploaded a YouTube video in February 2023 to announce her relationship with the former DreamSMP member. Therein, she revealed that after their initial meeting, the two had "forgotten" about each other for a few months until she visited Jack's home city, Brighton and Hove, for a week. Their first date consisted of her taking a cab ride from London to Brighton while drunk, after which they went out for a meal together.

Jack Manifold and Eleanor Neale become a couple

When they met for the second time, it was still a point where the two were unsure of their status as a couple. Manifold revealed that he had been at Eleanor's house at the time, and the morning after, it was coincidentally the day of England's former Queen Elizabeth II's demise.

Jack Manifold and Eleanor found out about the Queen's passing through a message sent by my fellow Minecraft YouTuber Tommy "TommyInnit," who had written "She's gone" in a group chat that Manifold was a part of.

Soon after they began dating, one of their first times together involved Eleanor taking care of Jack Manifold due to the latter being extremely ill. As revealed by him during his February 2023 broadcast, Jack had even contacted a nearby hospital a day prior to their meeting, as he felt he was going to lose consciousness owing to the severity of the illness. He stated:

"You said, 'Can I come meet the cat?' and I said, 'Yes, but be warned, I'm definitely ill', and I mean like, I was really ill. Like, the day before, I had to phone the hospital because I was about to like... I stood up... I think I'm about to pass out. I was like, couldn't walk, ill... Obviously, I wanted to see her because I like her, so I was like, you can!"

The two then went out on multiple outings together afterward, including one to the Brighton Pier rides. On August 26, 2024, Eleanor uploaded a Q&A session video featuring Jack Manifold, wherein the two announced that they were moving in together as well, with them officially getting their first house as a couple.

Over the years, both individuals made repeated appearances in each other's content. Eleanor uploaded various videos on her second channel in which the pair could be seen partaking in different activities together, such as playing games, reading books, hosting Q&A sessions, and attending events like Vidcon.

The pair separates after three years of being together

On September 25, 2025, both Eleanor Neale and Jack Manifold revealed that they had decided to end things. Jack made a post on X clarifying that there had been no discord between the two that led to them making the decision, and that they had decided to part ways to be able to focus on what was "best for each other."

In his X post, he wrote:

"Myself & Eleanor have made the difficult decision to end our relationship after 3 amazing years. There's no drama, no beef, no-one did anything wrong. We both still care about each other and want the best for each other deeply, and sadly, the best way for that to happen right now is to continue our journeys separately. We'll both be supporting each other from afar, and we only ask that each of our audiences continue to support and respect the other moving forward."

On the other side, Eleanor Neale also uploaded a video on her second YouTube channel. She shared that the two had made the decision to split "a little while" ago owing to differences in their plans for their futures. In the video, she stated:

"Me and Jack are no longer together. It's been a little while since we made that decision. Jack and I had a really great three years, but people simply grow apart sometimes and realize that they need different things or that they have different plans for the future, and we just essentially realized that we're on different paths."

