On August 21, 2025, YouTuber and musician Josh "KingCobraJFS" was reported dead at his Casper, Wyoming, residence. His father, Clint, confirmed his passing in a short Facebook post addressed to the YouTuber's fans. Josh was 34 years old at the time of his demise and had maintained an online content creation career for over 10 years before the incident.

KingCobraJFS's YouTube biography describes him as a fan of metal, rock, and grunge music, which is in line with the emo personality he displayed:

"My artist name is King Cobra I play and Compose my own music am fan of Metal and Rock and a little bit of grunge and punk and some Alternative."

His content typically consisted of short-form, uncut, and raw videos where he discussed topics ranging from food, music, politics, alcoholic concoctions, and the paranormal.

KingCobraJFS's early career and controversies on YouTube explored

In 2011, Josh created an account on YouTube named GothicKingCobra52, which became the origin for KingCobraJFS. Later, GothicKingCobra52 was briefly suspended after the YouTuber decided to flash his genitals on camera in response to his online critics. Nick Nobody reported on this incident, saying:

"Josh would receive his first ban on YouTube during this time in his life. This would be a great idea to flash his genitals on camera in a video to own his growing number of online trolls."

For some, this channel was their first introduction to Josh's content and his gothic personality. Archives of these classic videos continue to remain online.

The KingCobraJFS channel, where the majority of his fanbase resides, was created on November 17, 2012. From here, Josh would continue to record his home videos, which would feature a variety of notable, controversial characters like Couch Chris, Scotty, Scrapper Steve, Warlord, and more.

Multiple characters in the Cobra verse, like Scotty and Warlord, were convicted felons who had served jail time. One particular incident from the channel's earlier days saw Josh pushing Warlord to the ground in a physical altercation while shouting:

"Go home! You're drunk!"

The Gothic King Cobra documentary

In February 2014, YouTube channel trappped released a one-hour documentary titled Gothic King Cobra, which followed KingCobraJFS around on a regular day.

This documentary has about half a million views and introduced a wider section of the internet to Josh. In the video, viewers are introduced to a series of characters, like the YouTuber's local drug dealer and a homeless Marine he was acquainted with.

KingCobraJFS's viral food and drink hacks

Another major part of Josh's controversial online career was the strange food hacks he'd come up with. These segments soon became a fan favorite and have hundreds of thousands of views.

Videos of the YouTuber cooking up bug-infested burritos, bacon cheeseburgers with pork brains, hard-boiled eggs with a Mountain Dew base, and so on, became hits within his cult following.

KingCobraJFS also had an affinity for mixing drinks. A recurring theme in his videos involves mixing his favorite sodas with a variety of spirits.

From 2020, Josh would often record videos in an intoxicated state, causing fans to worry about his mental and physical well-being. Nick Nobody remarked on this stage in the YouTuber's life, saying:

"Josh's mental health rapidly decreased, and his alcoholism slowly became the focal point of his life, often appearing drinking or already drunk in most of his videos and live streams."

In 2025, Josh's health reportedly continued to deteriorate after the suicide of a close friend and the death of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne in July.

Recent reports indicate that while the official autopsy has not been released, Josh's passing is speculated to be due to liver issues.

