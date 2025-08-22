What happened to KingCobraJFS? YouTuber's father confirms his death

YouTuber and musician Josh &quot;KingCobraJFS&quot; met an untimely demise on August 21, 2025, at the age of 34. His father confirmed this in an emotional Facebook video addressed to the YouTuber's fans. Reports indicate that he was found at his home in Casper, Wyoming, unresponsive and &quot;blue at the lips.&quot; As of this writing, police are investigating the specific cause of his death.On August 22, his father, Clint, released a short video confirming his son's passing:&quot;I went to Josh's house yesterday to take him to the doctor, and when I got there, he was sleeping. I tried to wake him up, but he was not responsive. I realized that his lips were blue, and I tried to revive him, but he was already dead.&quot;Clint explained that, although he had initially wanted to delete his son's records from the internet, he ultimately chose to keep them online for KingCobraJFS’s fans:&quot;I got on today to delete all of his social media because 'F**k you,' that’s how I’m feeling, but I realized that would not be fair to his fans and it's certainly nothing he would want.&quot;KingCobraJFS has been uploading a variety of videos on YouTube since 2017. One of his biggest hits featured a magic trick involving a cigarette, which garnered over 218,000 views. Besides YouTube, he also maintained a media catalogue on Facebook.According to Josh's YouTube biography, his interests lay in composing music along the lines of metal, rock, and grunge:&quot;My artist name is King Cobra I play and Compose my own music am fan of Metal and Rock and a little bit of grunge and punk and some Alternative.&quot;Looking at KingCobraJFS's last Facebook upload before his deathShortly before his passing, Josh took to Facebook and complained about certain health complications he was facing:&quot;I feel like sh*t, Facebook. It hurts to lay down, I've been up all night, puking and pooping... Oh, man, I feel like sh*t. I'm hot, I'm sweaty, I'm clammy, I feel like sh*t. I've been up all night, puking and using the bathroom, but I will push through this. It hurts to breathe... my stomach hurts.&quot;This video was uploaded on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Two days later, on August 21, Crime Radar shared audio from a police dispatch noting an unresponsive male in Casper, Wyoming, Josh's place of residence.Comments about Josh's death across X and Reddit (Images via r/redscarepod/Reddit, @Awk20000/X)Since KingCobraJFS's videos often included various homemade spirit concoctions, some netizens attributed the reason behind his passing to alcohol poisoning. Regardless, the YouTuber's demise received a massive wave of condolences and support across platforms like X, YouTube, and Facebook.In other news, French streamer Jean Pormanove tragically passed away in August 2025, prompting widespread mourning within the online community.