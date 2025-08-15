List of YouTubers who have left Roblox Video Stars Program amid Schlep controversy

Prominent figures in the content creation sphere have started to leave the Roblox Video Stars Program in response to the controversy surrounding YouTuber Michael &quot;Schlep.&quot; For those unfamiliar, the Video Stars Program is an initiative through which Roblox provides top streamers and content creators with benefits and tools to help them better engage with their online community. Furthermore, it offers better monetization options on the platform.According to the official Roblox website, here are the benefits and perks offered through the Video Star Program:Earn Commission with the Star Code Affiliate ProgramEarly access to select items and featuresVideo promotion from official Roblox channelsExclusive Video Star BadgeVerified BadgeAccess to Video Star Guilded ServerAdditional monetization options when availableAdditional marketing opportunities when availableSelect access to events/marketing activations when availableIn light of Roblox Corporation's decision to permanently terminate Schlep's gaming account, Forrest &quot;KreekCraft&quot; and CubeINC have decided to withdraw from the Video Stars Program. Furthermore, it is widely speculated that Remainings and SoyLuz have also left the initiative.RTC @Roblox_RTCLINKKreekCraft, CubeINC, Remainings, and SoyLuz have left the Video Star ProgramHere's the list of YouTubers who have confirmed their exit from the Roblox Video Stars Program:KreekCraftCubeINCKreekCraft speaks up after leaving the Roblox Video Stars Program, says the gaming platform is &quot;disconnected from the communityKreekCraft took to X on August 14, 2025, to announce his departure from the Roblox Video Stars Program. While explaining why he believed his decision would be &quot;bad&quot; for him, the 28-year-old also stated that he will not attend the Roblox Developer Conference (RDC) 2025.He said:&quot;I've decided that I'm going to leave the Roblox Star Program. I probably don't need to even make this video explaining why. I think the circumstances are pretty obvious. I mean, look, it's not an easy decision, and probably it's a bad decision for me because, like, obviously, I'm losing that connection to Roblox. If I get banned, well, then who's going to unban me? No one, right? Like, it's just me at this point, right? Probably won't be going to RDC anymore.&quot;KreekCraft also said Roblox &quot;needs a major wake-up call&quot; and that the platform is &quot;disconnected from the community&quot;:&quot;I just feel like ultimately, Roblox needs a major wake-up call. I feel like it is, I mean, look, the only thing I need to say is this -Roblox, for some reason, decided it would be a great idea in the midst of all this controversy about a month ago to go out there and say, 'Hey, we're gonna add dating to the platform. Maybe dating can be on the platform in like four or five years.' That's a crazy thing to say. That is a wild thing to say, right? And I think that pretty much, just sums up the entire issue. They're disconnected from the community. They have no idea what the community wants.&quot;Roblox has not issued a statement regarding YouTubers and streamers' exit from the Video Stars Program.