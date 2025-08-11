YouTuber committed to catching "predators" in Roblox has his game account terminated

Schlep, a popular YouTuber known for his Roblox content, has had his account terminated, and Roblox Corporation has threatened to sue him. For those unfamiliar, Schlep (@RealSchlep on YouTube) has dedicated his online career to catching &quot;predators&quot; on the online gaming platform, with his efforts resulting in the arrest of six people.On August 10, 2025, Schlep took to X to claim that Roblox Corporation had issued him a cease and desist notice. He shared two screenshots of the letter he received, in which the game platform accused the 22-year-old of &quot;unauthorized and harmful activities.&quot;According to the case and desist notice, Schlep allegedly did the following, which resulted in the account being terminated:&quot;Engaging in simulated child endangerment conversations. Sharing or soliciting personally identifiable information (PII). Directing users to move conversations off platform.&quot;While the corporation acknowledged that Schlep's intentions &quot;may be to protect children,&quot; it determined that his methods were &quot;interfering&quot; with its safety protocols:&quot;While Roblox acknowledges that your stated intentions may be to protect children, and while it recognizes the serious nature of online predatory behavior, your methods, including failing to immediately report suspicious activity to Roblox through proper channels, are actively interfering with Roblox's established safety protocols and, critically, are exposing Roblox's users to increased risk. Accordingly, and pursuant to Roblox's policies, Roblox will be closing your accounts.&quot;Furthermore, Roblox Corporation stated that it may take legal action if Schlep continues to violate the Community Standards:&quot;Please be advised that Roblox reserves all rights to take any and all appropriate legal action against you should your violations of the Roblox Community Standards continue.&quot;YouTuber Schlep seeks Senator Ted Cruz's help after Roblox Corporation sends him a cease and desist notice and terminates his accountSchlep tagged US Senator Ted Cruz in his X post on August 11, 2025, to request his assistance after Roblox Corporation served him with a cease and desist notice. Expressing his intention to get in touch with Cruz to discuss lawsuits in Texas over the platform's &quot;negligence towards child safety,&quot; the YouTube content creator wrote:&quot;Hey @TedCruz , I live in Texas. Could I have a 5 minute conversation with you about Roblox? I’ve gotten 6 predators across the country arrested from it, yet they sent ME a cease &amp; desist. I was groomed on Roblox as kid by a child predator. There's been lawsuits in Texas right now regarding Roblox's negligence towards child safety. I would love to get in touch, I'll be sending an email as well to your office. Thanks,&quot;Roblox Corporation has not issued a public statement regarding the situation.