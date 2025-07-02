Minecraft YouTuber Skeppy controversy explained

YouTube Minecraft content creator and Twitch streamer Zak "Skeppy" Ahmed recently became a subject of internet drama, following a series of "grooming" allegations from two members of his community who go by "Csyre" and "Kaiya." These allegations incited a wave of criticism against the YouTuber, but the accusers later retracted their statements, causing much confusion online.

The claims were initially posted on X and compiled in Google Docs, and then circulated by the accusers. Currently, the supposed evidence against the YouTuber has been deleted after Csyre and Kaiya retracted their allegations, claiming they were baseless.

This article will look into how this drama unfolded and where it stands as of this writing.

Looking at Csyre's allegations leveled against Skeppy

Now-deleted posts from Csyre that may have suggested troubles in her relationship with Skeppy (Images via Alebrazil/YouTube)

YouTuber Alebrazil broke down Csyre's now-deleted Google Doc and X comments, which purportedly mentioned instances of emotional abuse while Csyre and Skeppy were in a consensual adult relationship between November 2023 and November 2024.

Alebrazil stated that the allegations made Skeppy look like a "bad partner" and that the screenshots provided as evidence portrayed him to be distant in the relationship:

"A lot of this is consensual adult relationship things, which in other words means that Csyre is calling out Skeppy for treating them like a bad partner, and says they were abused by Skeppy, not physically though, just emotionally. Based on these screenshots, Skeppy was the type of person to say, 'I love you' and ghost their partner for a few weeks straight."

The YouTuber also presented now-deleted posts from the Csyre that seemingly indicated troubles in her relationship with Ahmed. One particular heated post read:

"I was staying with him for a week and he kicked me out into his other apartment in the same building so he could stream with other people and then I got doxxed and he LEFT ME ON READ for like 3 hours to stay live AND THEN HE LEFT & GOT FOOD FOR HIMSELF instead of, I don't know, checking on me... and then he got upset at me for being upset, f**k you for the way you treated me I'm not gonna stay quiet anymore about it."

Overall, Alebrazil claimed that while the Minecraft YouTuber's behavior with Csyre may have been morally incorrect, there was no legal substance to her allegations, especially considering accusations of "grooming" were involved:

"No, but it also doesn’t matter because my main focus is on seeing if Skeppy did something illegal, I’m not the moral police... they used grooming as one of their main selling points in their tweets when there’s no clear sign of that ever happening… Which just leaves a bad taste in my mouth – and just from reading these documents... it seems like what allegedly happened to them was just horrible when it really… Wasn’t that bad." (Timestamp - 8:16, 9:31)

Kaiya claimed Skeppy "attempted to form an inappropriate relationship" with them between "late 2022 and early 2023"

Snips from Kaiya's now-deleted Google Doc, which pointed out the YouTuber's "major red flags" (Images via Gal/YouTube)

YouTuber Gal reviewed Kaiya's Google Doc, which was first published on June 26, 2025, and has since been deleted. Gal read through the opening of the Doc, which presented a trigger warning for "grooming" and "misgendering" and claimed that Ahmed had tried to form an inappropriate relationship with Kaiya:

"This is my experience with Skeppy, who I believe attempted to form an inappropriate relationship with me between late 2022 and early 2023 when I was 16 and he was 22-23."

Further, Kaiya claimed that the Minecraft YouTuber had "misgendered" them on multiple occasions, using "she/her" pronouns despite knowing that they preferred "they/them." Here's the relevant excerpt:

"Looking back now, these were MAJOR read flags. He would constantly misgender me and call me a girl (my pronouns are they/them, and he knew that), and would sometimes call me 'pretty' randomly."

In his video review, Gal challenged the weight of these accusations, claiming that although the document opened with the mention of grooming, there were no relevant assertions that backed up the allegation:

"I would talk about the grooming allegations, but the issue is, there aren't any! Not a single thing that happened in this document would classify as grooming, and yet we're throwing this word around on Twitter and we're getting 5 million views from this it is dead a*s slander what we're doing right now."

Csyre and Kaiya take back their claims against Skeppy

On July 1, 2025, after fans and fellow YouTubers called out Csyre and Kaiya for supposedly making unfounded claims against Ahmed, the accusers took to X and issued formal statements, retracting their allegations. Csyre, who had previously promoted Kaiya's document, took accountability for propagating information that "may have inadvertently been interpreted as fact":

I want to take a moment to clarify a recent post I made regarding Skeppy. In sharing my personal experience regarding our relationship and my opinions of others' alleged experiences with Skeppy, I understand that parts of what I shared may have inadvertently been interpreted as fact. This was not my intention. I have removed the original content to avoid any confusion, and I am retracting any statements that could be misinterpreted."

Her claims of emotional abuse were taken down as well to avoid any chances of her evidence being "misinterpreted."

Kaiya, on the other hand, "deeply" apologized for having an "incorrect belief" about what Ahmed did to them:

"I am writing this to clarify the posts I made about Skeppy between June 26th and June 28th. In the posts, I talked about my experience with Skeppy and how I believed he attempted to pursue a relationship with me. I came to this belief from my own understanding of the events that unfolded. I have since come to realise that this belief is incorrect. I would like to state that I have no knowledge of Skeppy committing any crimes at all. I have deleted all my posts about this discussion, and I retract all of my statements in said posts. I deeply apologize for any inconvenience that may have been caused by my posts."

As of this writing, the YouTuber has yet to respond to the drama.

