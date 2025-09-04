MrBeast-NFL collaboration: List of confirmed YouTubers and streamers participating

YouTube star Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; has once again taken the internet by storm, this time by announcing a collaboration with the National Football League (NFL). On September 3, 2025, the content creator posted a three-minute-17-second video on X in which NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made a &quot;historic first&quot; announcement, stating that the league was &quot;under the ownership of one individual,&quot; MrBeast.As the &quot;owner&quot; of the NFL, the 27-year-old YouTuber announced &quot;some changes,&quot; saying:&quot;Thank you. Everybody, that is right. I officially own the NFL, and I think it's time for some changes. So, for my very first change, we are going to be changing the rosters from 53 players to 54, and giving that new roster spot to a YouTuber. Well, I already did it.&quot;A montage video of prominent influencers, streamers, and content creators participating in the special event was shown, which included the following personalities:Dude PerfectKylie &quot;Sketch&quot; CoxHaley &quot;hayleyybaylee&quot; KaliAdam WaheedCody &quot;Clix&quot; ConrodNick &quot;FaZe Lacy&quot; FoscoKarl JacobsNolan HansenCeline BeptLogan PaulChandler HallowRachell &quot;Valkyrae&quot; Marie HofstetterDarren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; Watkins Jr.Marlon &quot;marlon3lg&quot; Lundgren GarciaFurthermore, MrBeast announced that the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on September 5, 2025, will be livestreamed for free on YouTube.Thousands of fans have shared their thoughts on MrBeast's collaboration with the NFL.&quot;This dude is going to buy the whole World,&quot; X user @LukeOlympus posted.&quot;Somebody tell Madden to update the roster ASAP 😂🏈,&quot; X user @justmikev2 wrote.&quot;The goal of a YouTuber is not to end up on TV, that is not what made you make videos in the first place. This production level is not raw, and doesn’t give me the vibe that you are an everyday guy making videos anymore. Everything is corporate, everything is meticulous and when things don’t go your way filming you simply script or CGI it. Congrats you have become what you replaced, and now you will be replaced because no one can believe your content anymore. Slippery slope,&quot; X user @Frizzable remarked.&quot;This is a humiliation ritual&quot; - Stable Ronaldo reacts to Marlon's appearance in MrBeast's trailer about his collaboration with the NFLOn the same day (September 3, 2025), Twitch streamer Rani &quot;Stable Ronaldo&quot; commented on Marlon's appearance in MrBeast's trailer for his collaboration with the NFL.After seeing Marlon wear a cropped Los Angeles Chargers jersey, the FaZe Clan member stated:&quot;Okay, this is a humiliation ritual, Marlon. Marlon, no, no, no, no! We've got to talk about this. What did they just got... no, no, no. This is a ritual. Yo, what the f**k is this, bro?!&quot;In other news, MrBeast recently announced that his philanthropic project, TeamWater, has met its $40,000,000 goal of providing clean water to two million people.