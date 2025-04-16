Mrwhosetheboss and Star Wars Theory YouTuber drama explained

A new drama has surfaced online after UK YouTuber Arun "Mrwhosetheboss" released a video testing YouTuber products and gadgets in a new video. The video in question is titled I Tested Every YouTuber Tech Product, where he reviews a lightsaber created by Theory Sabers (known as Star Wars Theory on YouTube).

Theory Sabers is a company founded by an enthusiastic member of the Star Wars community. While the actual review of the product was positive, towards the end, Mrwhosetheboss questioned potential malpractice. He alleged that Theory Sabers bought the product from a Chinese company called TXQ:

"I'm doing a bit of digging on the side, and it seems like Theory Sabers isn't really making their own sabers. They are buying from a Chinese company called TXQ. They are adding their own packaging, their own sounds, but then they are selling them for twice the price."

He further accused Theory Sabers of not being transparent about this practice:

"Does that not take away from the point of it being a more affordable alternative to something, and what I particularly don't like is that Theory isn't making it clear that they are doing this. So many customer reviews are from people who think Theory is actually manufacturing these."

(Timestamp: 07:35)

Theory Sabers' (Star Wars Theory) response to Mrwhosetheboss' allegations

Theory Sabers (Star Wars Theory) has responded to Mrwhosetheboss' recent allegation about their lightsabers. On April 15, 2025, the former uploaded a YouTube video titled Theory Sabers is a SCAM - I'm EXPOSED By Mrwhosetheboss, addressing the allegations.

In it, Theory Sabers explained that they program some features into the lightsabers themselves, adding their flair:

"That's (responsive feature) something we programmed. So all of our sabers have a different programming than many other companies out there, where everything from what Kyberphonic does with the ignition of the blade, speed, there's a white tip on the end, to the sensitivity, each saber is programmed differently."

Theory Sabers explained that sourcing products from overseas, China, in his case, isn't uncommon. He noted that even major companies like Disney do the same, as these manufacturers specialize in producing such items:

"Every multi-billion dollar company, including Disney, does, by having a manufacturer who specializes in creating high quality products overseas, creating the products themselves. To spin it in such a disingenuous way, that I'm scamming my audience and having this poorly made and slopping my name on it."

Speaking about Mrwhosetheboss' review, he said:

"It's extremely unprofessional in my opinion and very disingenuous to purport this kind of misinformation about the brand. When have I said that I am making them (lightsabers) in Canada?"

Theory Sabers explained that owning a manufacturing plant to meet his target sales volume would cost millions:

"Starting your own manufacturing plant at the volume that I do would be impossible and it would cost millions of dollars."

The YouTuber also mentioned that he has communicated directly with TXQ, the Chinese manufacturer, and clarified that the sabers include additional value, such as 23 different sound fonts, amounting to around $230 worth of free content.

Mrwhosetheboss, one of the biggest tech channels with over 20 million subscribers, mentioned that he’s currently looking deeper into the allegations against Theory Sabers. However, he hasn’t released a follow-up video on the matter yet.

