"2025 is saved": Fans delighted as VSauce releases first long-form video after two years

November 2022 was the last time Michael from the VSauce YouTube channel uploaded a video think-piece, that is, up until recently. July 15, 2025, was a monumental day for fans of the channel, which currently has over 24.2 million subscribers, as he made a comeback after a two-year hiatus from long-form videos with a 22-minute upload titled All The Ghosts You Will Be.

Despite the break, fans continued to receive content through short-form, informative videos, shared as Reels, TikToks, and Shorts, across platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and others.

The longer videos are what established VSauce as a YouTube powerhouse, and fans, like @JowThatIsGrimm on X, seem to be glad that the channel is restored to its former glory. They commented:

"VSauce dropped, 2025 is saved."

More reactions from excited fans on X (Images via X)

Users on the platform generally seemed excited about Michael's return. Here's what some commented:

"GUYS THIS IS NOT A DRILL NEW VSAUCE JUST DROPPED," said @luigimaster3001 on X.

"VSAUCE POSTED A NEW LONG FORM VIDEO!!!!!!!!!!," said @peterfemmejay on X.

Others, like @trollandroidx, appreciated that the video lasted longer than the channel's typical YouTube Shorts duration:

"Finally posted a video that isn't a YT shorts."

A brief look at VSauce's latest upload

All The Ghosts You Will Be explores the ways humans may be remembered after they pass. The video escalates from Michael pointing out how titles, names, genes, and actions contribute to a human's "ghost" or their "Soular Corona," as coined by Douglas Hofstadter. He said:

"When you are eclipsed, your own sort of corona will remain as well. The memories people have of you. Your treasure and junk. Emails and texts you sent. The fact that your child has a nose like yours. Every appearance you made in the background of a stranger's photo. Those are all traces of you that shine while you're alive, but can also continue long after you're gone. Douglas Hoffetter called them your Soular Corona." (Timestamp - 2:00)

He then went on to mention how objects and traits, such as sculptures, paintings, fossils, and genes, are all different ghosts an individual may be remembered by. Here, the YouTuber intriguingly offered prime burial locations on Earth for the best shot at becoming a fossil:

"The best way to improve your chances of becoming a fossil is to be buried rapidly and deeply with no coffin under the seafloor of a still mass of water at low elevation, where sediment deposits will be swift and fine, and oxygen levels low. Some locations that fit this bill are parts of the Black Sea, the Gulf of Mexico where the Mississippi discharge, and the mangrove swamps along the northern coast of Australia." (Timestamp - 8:54)

The VSauce channel owner then shifted to a ghost in the digital era, mentioning how "documented" humanity lives, having multiple traces of their identity on the web. In a thought-provoking line, Michael mentions that the vast network of connectivity and online presence humans have nowadays transforms individuals into "ghosts" that live:

"Every part of you, even the eye, you have to charge, and the mind you share with others. See what's happening? We are not just getting more ghosts. We are beginning to live as ghosts, as an account, a like, a post, a view. And it's great. We're spared the humiliations of confrontation. And to be an image is to be something." (Timestamp - 16:16)

