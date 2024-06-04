"$9 per session" - xQc explains why spending $70 to get popcorn delivered to his house was worthwhile

During a recent Kick livestream, popular internet personality Felix "xQc" explained why paying $70 for popcorn to get delivered to his house was worthwhile. While the content creator was playing League of Legends, his live viewers' curiosity was piqued when they noticed him eating popcorn from a large bag.

In response, xQc stated that he bought the popcorn from AMC and paid $70 for two packs. The former Overwatch pro then claimed that the purchase made sense because he doesn't watch movies in theaters but at home.

He said:

"Popcorn? I got that at AMC. So... with delivery, it was 70 bucks. Right? I bought two bags of this for 70 bucks. Right? If you compare this to movie because I watch movies at home, right? I think I'm at, like, my eighth session of watching movies on the two same bags of popcorn."

Trending

According to the 28-year-old, purchasing two AMC popcorn packs for $70 was "kind of a bargain." He elaborated:

"I mean, it's kind of a bargain if you compare it to, like, going to movies at AMC. Yo, that's $9 per session and I'm not even done yet. Right? If you go to the movies and eat popcorn, how much is it for the popcorn? Popcorn at AMC if you go for movies - 15 bucks. 15 bucks, bruh!"

"S**t is hard!" - xQc compares AMC popcorn with regular popcorn while justifying why spending $70 on it was worth it

Readers can access the streamer's Kick VOD (Video on Demand) by clicking here [Timestamp: 05:54:35].

xQc was five hours into his Kick broadcast when he discussed spending $70 on two bags of AMC popcorn. After justifying why it was worthwhile, the French-Canadian compared it to regular microwave popcorn and remarked:

"AMC popcorn f**king hits! Right? This is not your microwave popcorn. That's the f**king popcorn you get at the movies! S**t is hard! Chat, no cap... (The streamer takes a kennel of popcorn and shows it to his viewers) Oof! Oh, man!"

xQc is one of the most popular figures in the livestreaming and content creation communities. He joined Twitch in September 2014 and now has an impressive 12,006,453 followers on his channel. The Quebec native is also a renowned gamer, having played over 965 games on the Amazon-owned platform.