"A little bit Zionist-coded": iDubbbz explains why he doesn't listen to Radiohead anymore

YouTuber Ian &quot;iDubbbz&quot; Jomha recently explained why he wasn't a fan of the rock band Radiohead. A clip from his recent broadcast on August 25, 2025, was posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, where he could be heard responding to a viewer in his chat asking whether he is a &quot;Radiohead guy.&quot;Stating that he had never been a fan of the band but had listened to some of their songs, iDubbbz said:&quot;'Are you a Radiohead guy, Ian?' I'm not! I've never been a Radiohead guy. Anisa is like, 'Aw, Radiohead is so great!' I listened to a couple of songs, I'm like, oh, yeah, Radiohead is great. And then we get some info that Radiohead is a little bit like, um, Zionist-coded. So, we stopped listening to it, regularly.&quot;Idubbbz disavows Radiohead as “Zionist coded” byu/SuperRacist4 inLivestreamFailWhat is the supposed reason behind iDubbbz labeling Radiohead as &quot;Zionist-coded&quot;?Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke was involved in a controversy in October 2024. A man in the spectator crowd at the band's Melbourne show talked about the death tolls in the Israel-Gaza conflict and asked the singer how he &quot;could be silent&quot; about the situation. In response, Yorke asked the man to come up on the stage and speak in front of the crowd.Eventually, Yorke stormed off the stage only to return and play their last song of the night, “Karma Police.” Yorke and the rest of the crew members were criticized in some circles following the interaction, being labeled as Pro-Zionist in the process.To clarify his stance on the matter, he issued a statement on the conflict in May 2025, stating:&quot;Some guy shouting at me from the dark last year when I was picking up a guitar to sing the final song alone in front of 9000 people in Melbourne didn't really seem like the best moment to discuss the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza... I think Netanyahu and his crew of extremists are totally out of control and need to be stopped, and that the international community should put all the pressure it can on them to cease. Their excuse of self-defence has long since worn thin and has been replaced by a transparent desire to take control of Gaza and the West Bank permanently.&quot;Kick streamer John &quot;Tectone&quot; recently claimed that One True King (OTK) had allegedly reprimanded Matthew &quot;Mizkif&quot; after the latter supposedly used viewbots to artificially inflate his viewer count.