"A lot of deep-seated insecurities": HasanAbi says Asmongold is "suffering" despite being one of the richest content creators

Political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" has shared some rather strong sentiments towards Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold." During his Just Chatting livestream, HasanAbi reacted to a YouTube video titled Asmongold Gets Political | Aamon Animations.

Ad

According to the Turkish-American personality, Asmongold "made himself suffer" by "not implementing basic hygiene," caring for himself, not going out, and not "talking to a real human":

"...That USA does not play a single role in DEI in video games, or whatever. Okay? But you are making yourself suffer... whether it be not implementing basic hygiene, taking care of yourself, fixing your diet, working out, touching grass, going outside and seeing the f**king sun every now and then. Or talking to a real human being that isn't f**king blaring something at you over a screen."

Ad

Trending

HasanAbi's attention was then drawn to a live viewer who claimed that the former OTK (One True King) member was "not suffering" because he is one of the wealthiest content creators.

Hasan responded:

"'He's not even suffering, he's literally one of the richest content creators on the internet.' Yes, he is. He is one of the richest content creators on the internet. But if you think if he's not f**king suffering, you are actually wrong. What are you talking about? He has health issues. He obviously has a lot of deep-seated insecurities in terms of, like, what his output is. Like, right now, he's riding high, and I understand that better than anybody else as a content creator."

Ad

Furthermore, the 33-year-old claimed that there is a "time limit" on Asmongold's popularity. He also commented on why the latter does not stream on his main Twitch channel, saying:

"He's riding high currently with the massive amount of attention that he is getting. But if that viewership dried up, he would not be as excited to turn on the broadcast every single day. There's a reason he doesn't stream on his main channel to begin with, and went on his alt. So, in some ways, he is succeeding tremendously. But there is a time limit on that."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

HasanAbi accused Asmongold of "normalizing heinous s**t" at the beginning of the year

HasanAbi made headlines in January 2025 when he accused Asmongold of "normalizing heinous s**t." While commenting on the latter's statement that he was "the opposite" of being "Jewish," HasanAbi alleged that Zack had "opened up his environment" for "N**is".

He elaborated:

"At this point, you have opened up your environment to N**is. Like, you are giving them a space to occupy and operate. It doesn't matter. Like, your intention at that point doesn't matter at all. Okay? Like, it very quickly moves from, 'Haha, we're just being edgy here,' to like, 'Holy s**t!' And I think it's virtually there. So, there is no difference. There is no difference in that regard. You're normalizing heinous s**t."

Ad

In other news, Asmongold has shared his thoughts on Luigi Mangione possibly facing the death penalty, stating that the situation would result in making a "martyr out of him."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback