"Absolutely embarrassed and ashamed": Loloverruled reportedly responds to allegations of sexual misconduct

Internet personality Alex &quot;Loloverruled&quot; has seemingly responded to the allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced online against him. The influencer, known for appearing alongside Twitch streamer Hasan &quot;HasanAbi,&quot; was recently called out on X for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to women.In a now-deleted apology on X, Loloverruled reportedly addressed the allegations being leveled about his behavior online:&quot;There's a lot being said about my behavior. I am absolutely embarrassed and ashamed of myself in many instances, and have been a real a**hole. I don't deny that at all. I know many people are disappointed, and I am disappointed in myself. I have hurt people emotionally and I regret it immensely.&quot;Further, he allegedly admitted to having &quot;slid into a lot of people's DMs&quot; and stated that he did not consider it to be a &quot;huge deal&quot; at the time:&quot;Yes, I have slid into a lot of people's DMs. I think I didn't really think of it as a huge deal, but it's clear I did not fully grasp how some people could feel about that or even think I was some kind of famous person (which I have never honestly felt about myself, and always felt like a random internet side character).&quot;&quot;I did not send photos unsolicited&quot;: Loloverruled reportedly addresses allegations of sexual misconduct onlineWhile Loloverruled's apology, which was made in the form of an X post, has since been deleted, multiple screenshots have since gone viral on the micro-blogging website.According to the screenshots, while he admitted to having &quot;slid into&quot; people's direct messages, he clarified that he did not randomly send any inappropriate media that was unsolicited:&quot;No, I did not send photos unsolicited. It may have been the case, in some instances, that I genuinely misread the conversation we were having, but no I didn't just randomly send something.&quot;While saying that some of the claims against him were &quot;libel and defamation,&quot; Loloverruled allegedly apologized to the individuals he had made &quot;uncomfortable&quot; or harmed in the process, writing:&quot;I do believe some of what's being said is genuinely libel and defamation... t's also entirely possible there were miscommunications and conversations misread. But I take full responsibility for making people uncomfortable... I am sorry to the people I've made uncomfortable or hurt emotionally. I know it doesn't matter to some of you now, but I am glad this stuff is being talked about, in a way. It is forcing me to actually look at myself hard in the mirror and do something about it. I am going to be pretty offline for a bit / doing an intensive outpatient program.&quot;