  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "Absolutely embarrassed and ashamed": Loloverruled reportedly responds to allegations of sexual misconduct

"Absolutely embarrassed and ashamed": Loloverruled reportedly responds to allegations of sexual misconduct

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Jul 29, 2025 01:26 GMT
Influencer Loloverruled posted a now-deleted apology on X addressing the allegations being levied against him online (Image via loloverruled/Instagram)
Influencer Loloverruled posted a now-deleted apology on X addressing the allegations being levied against him online (Image via loloverruled/Instagram)

Internet personality Alex "Loloverruled" has seemingly responded to the allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced online against him. The influencer, known for appearing alongside Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi," was recently called out on X for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to women.

Ad

In a now-deleted apology on X, Loloverruled reportedly addressed the allegations being leveled about his behavior online:

"There's a lot being said about my behavior. I am absolutely embarrassed and ashamed of myself in many instances, and have been a real a**hole. I don't deny that at all. I know many people are disappointed, and I am disappointed in myself. I have hurt people emotionally and I regret it immensely."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Further, he allegedly admitted to having "slid into a lot of people's DMs" and stated that he did not consider it to be a "huge deal" at the time:

"Yes, I have slid into a lot of people's DMs. I think I didn't really think of it as a huge deal, but it's clear I did not fully grasp how some people could feel about that or even think I was some kind of famous person (which I have never honestly felt about myself, and always felt like a random internet side character)."
Ad

"I did not send photos unsolicited": Loloverruled reportedly addresses allegations of sexual misconduct online

Ad

While Loloverruled's apology, which was made in the form of an X post, has since been deleted, multiple screenshots have since gone viral on the micro-blogging website.

According to the screenshots, while he admitted to having "slid into" people's direct messages, he clarified that he did not randomly send any inappropriate media that was unsolicited:

"No, I did not send photos unsolicited. It may have been the case, in some instances, that I genuinely misread the conversation we were having, but no I didn't just randomly send something."
Ad

While saying that some of the claims against him were "libel and defamation," Loloverruled allegedly apologized to the individuals he had made "uncomfortable" or harmed in the process, writing:

"I do believe some of what's being said is genuinely libel and defamation... t's also entirely possible there were miscommunications and conversations misread. But I take full responsibility for making people uncomfortable... I am sorry to the people I've made uncomfortable or hurt emotionally. I know it doesn't matter to some of you now, but I am glad this stuff is being talked about, in a way. It is forcing me to actually look at myself hard in the mirror and do something about it. I am going to be pretty offline for a bit / doing an intensive outpatient program."
Ad

Twitch political streamer HasanAbi recently attended an anti-ICE benefit event, where he gave an address that seemingly involved him talking positively about threats being made against government officials. The streamer was subsequently called out by H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein for supposedly encouraging "death threats against officials."

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications