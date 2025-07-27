Ethan Klein accuses HasanAbi of encouraging “death threats” against government officials at Anti-ICE Benefit event

H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein has accused Twitch streamer Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; of promoting violence against government officials while reacting to the latter's addressal at a recently held Anti-ICE Benefit event. For context, at the event, Hasan had talked about threats received by a government official that had supposedly forced them to resign.Posting in his Instagram Story a clip of Hasan discussing the matter, Ethan Klein criticized what he deemed as encouragement of &quot;death threats&quot; by the left-wing political commentator against those working in the government:&quot;Hasan encourages death threats against officials, “he's resigning!”. He's thrilled that it worked.&quot;Furthermore, Klein claimed that Hasan's comments were a &quot;reference to assassinating&quot; the POTUS and should therefore be considered &quot;directly responsible&quot; for future political violence in the United States:&quot;He then goes onto 'someone needs to do it', which is a reference to assassinating the president. Hasan is directly responsible for political violence that has and will occur here in the USA.&quot;&quot;Untapped revolutionary potential&quot;: HasanAbi comments during recent Anti-ICE event prompts criticism from Ethan KleinHasanAbi is an outspoken critic of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, even having hosted an on-field livestream at the peak of the anti-ICE riots that were taking place across Los Angeles in early June, 2025.In a clip recorded at a recently held Anti-ICE Benefit event, Hasan can be heard discussing how individuals are becoming more &quot;radical&quot; in the ways they pursue government officials, while seemingly discussing an incident in which an individual threatened violence against an official while mentioning their actual address. HasanAbi stated:&quot;'874 Bellevue Drive and I'm going to kill you with my AR-15,' like, that's the type of messages they were leaving in this dude's office, and he was resigning. So, I think that people are a lot more radical now. This is an unprecedented time to really get others on board to explain to them that it's not your neighbors, it's not like a Guatemalan migrant that is responsible for all this sh** that you're going through on a daily basis.&quot;Going further, he claimed that there was building resentment among citizens, which was building up to &quot;untapped revolutionary potential&quot;:&quot;...It was a great video where you talked about, you know, someone has to do it. See, when I say that, everyone knows exactly what I mean. I think that shows there is a lot of anger, a lot of resentment, and untapped revolutionary potential, as a matter of fact. It's a great opportunity for organizing, I think, in these unprecentedly horrible times.&quot;This is not the first time HasanAbi has been involved in a controversy, with him often making remarks online that make him the target of critique by both netizens as well as fellow content creators.