  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Ethan Klein accuses HasanAbi of encouraging “death threats” against government officials at Anti-ICE Benefit event

Ethan Klein accuses HasanAbi of encouraging “death threats” against government officials at Anti-ICE Benefit event

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Jul 27, 2025 21:07 GMT
HasanAbi was called out by Ethan Klein in an Instagram Story for allegedly promoting violence against government officials (Image via HasanAbi/Twitch)
HasanAbi was called out by Ethan Klein in an Instagram Story for allegedly promoting violence against government officials (Images via HasanAbi/Twitch, H3 Podcast/YouTube)

H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein has accused Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" of promoting violence against government officials while reacting to the latter's addressal at a recently held Anti-ICE Benefit event. For context, at the event, Hasan had talked about threats received by a government official that had supposedly forced them to resign.

Ad

Posting in his Instagram Story a clip of Hasan discussing the matter, Ethan Klein criticized what he deemed as encouragement of "death threats" by the left-wing political commentator against those working in the government:

"Hasan encourages death threats against officials, “he's resigning!”. He's thrilled that it worked."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Furthermore, Klein claimed that Hasan's comments were a "reference to assassinating" the POTUS and should therefore be considered "directly responsible" for future political violence in the United States:

"He then goes onto 'someone needs to do it', which is a reference to assassinating the president. Hasan is directly responsible for political violence that has and will occur here in the USA."
Ad

"Untapped revolutionary potential": HasanAbi comments during recent Anti-ICE event prompts criticism from Ethan Klein

HasanAbi is an outspoken critic of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, even having hosted an on-field livestream at the peak of the anti-ICE riots that were taking place across Los Angeles in early June, 2025.

In a clip recorded at a recently held Anti-ICE Benefit event, Hasan can be heard discussing how individuals are becoming more "radical" in the ways they pursue government officials, while seemingly discussing an incident in which an individual threatened violence against an official while mentioning their actual address. HasanAbi stated:

Ad
"'874 Bellevue Drive and I'm going to kill you with my AR-15,' like, that's the type of messages they were leaving in this dude's office, and he was resigning. So, I think that people are a lot more radical now. This is an unprecedented time to really get others on board to explain to them that it's not your neighbors, it's not like a Guatemalan migrant that is responsible for all this sh** that you're going through on a daily basis."
Ad

Going further, he claimed that there was building resentment among citizens, which was building up to "untapped revolutionary potential":

"...It was a great video where you talked about, you know, someone has to do it. See, when I say that, everyone knows exactly what I mean. I think that shows there is a lot of anger, a lot of resentment, and untapped revolutionary potential, as a matter of fact. It's a great opportunity for organizing, I think, in these unprecentedly horrible times."
Ad

This is not the first time HasanAbi has been involved in a controversy, with him often making remarks online that make him the target of critique by both netizens as well as fellow content creators.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications