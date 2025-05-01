Adapt lists potential recruits for FaZe Clan after CEO Banks says he's looking to sign a new member

A few days after FaZe Clan CEO Banks talked about the possibility of signing a new member, FaZe Adapt shared a list of potential recruits for the organization. The list, revealed during his Twitch livestream on April 30, 2025, includes several notable names, including Cinna and Sketch.

Ad

For context, it's been about a year since FaZe Banks announced a major restructuring of the organization, which led to multiple former members being laid off. Since then, new faces like Plaqueboymax, Jasonthween, and others have joined the roster.

On April 29, 2025, FaZe Banks posted on X, suggesting that he was actively looking to bring in a new member. He wrote:

"I really want to recruit someone new to FaZe sooner than later."

Ad

Trending

Now, FaZe Adapt has followed up by publicly sharing a list of potential new additions to FaZe Clan. Screenshots of the list have garnered a lot of attention on social media platforms like X.

Here is the list shared by FaZe Adapt:

Yugi (Yugi2x) Marlon 2hollis Arky Kevin Gates D Lou FaZe Grace (former member) Tvbanks World of TShirts Cinna Leaky Black Sketch WilliTo Tony Statovci Agent 5.5 Gail Lewis

Expand Tweet

Ad

X user @scubaryan_'s screenshot, in particular, has received over half a million impressions within just a few hours. Many netizens also shared their own suggestions and reactions in response.

"Kevin gates would carry content for days," a fan wrote.

"WE gotta pick up Gail Lewis," another claimed.

"Sketch easily, cuz he already hangs," a netizen quipped.

"Cinna, Marlon and Sketch would be elite," an X user posted.

Ad

Stable Ronaldo releases his own list for potential FaZe Clan new member signing

Expand Tweet

Ad

FaZe Adapt is not the only FaZe Clan member to put forward recruitment ideas. Stable Ronaldo also went live on Twitch on April 30, 2025, to share his own list of potential organization members. While his list includes some humorous entries, such as a nod to the "100 men vs. gorilla" meme, it also features some big Twitch streamers.

Here is Stable Ronaldo's list:

Yugi (Yugi2x) Marlon Los Pollos D Lou Sketch Cinna World of TShirts Drew Wall mom The "1" gorilla everyone wants to fight Leaky Black Gunner Burger (cat) Antonio Bron Bluefille Tfue Jonah from card shop Zias and blou Arky

While Stable Ronaldo and FaZe Adapt's lists have many similarities, FaZe Banks has yet to respond to either list. For now, fans will have to wait and see who the FaZe Clan CEO ultimately selects as the next member of the organization.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya Richik has been specializing in streamer content at Sportskeeda for over 2 years. He also manages a group of writers who craft relevant news and features about content creators on platforms like Twitch, Kick, and Rumble. Prior to Sportskeeda, he interned at The Ken and worked as a reviewer at Blacksof where he fact-checked educational content.



Richik’s love for writing, researching, and archiving, along with his inquisitive nature and longstanding love for video games led him to pursue a career as a gaming journalist. He relies on primary sources for accurate information and ensures that his drafts are proofread, fact-checked, and well-researched.



As a child, Richik spent many a summer vacation playing the 1994 Road Rash with his cousins. Although more of an FPS and open-world fiend now, Richik enjoys single-player RPGs with compelling storytelling, such as The Last of Us franchise, and regularly teams up with his friends to play multiplayer titles like Valorant on PC.



Richik enjoys watching streamer and former esports athlete Shroud, and also finds inspiration in MrBeast's journey to become one of the most well-known content creators worldwide. Interviewing English-Somali YouTuber Sharky, a member of the renowned Beta Squad, was a career highlight for him.



When not writing, Richik likes to read, watch a movie or a game of football. Know More