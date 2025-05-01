  • home icon
  Adapt lists potential recruits for FaZe Clan after CEO Banks says he's looking to sign a new member

By Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya
Modified May 01, 2025 01:34 GMT
The current FaZe Clan roster (Image via FaZe Clan/X)
The current FaZe Clan roster (Image via FaZe Clan/X)

A few days after FaZe Clan CEO Banks talked about the possibility of signing a new member, FaZe Adapt shared a list of potential recruits for the organization. The list, revealed during his Twitch livestream on April 30, 2025, includes several notable names, including Cinna and Sketch.

For context, it's been about a year since FaZe Banks announced a major restructuring of the organization, which led to multiple former members being laid off. Since then, new faces like Plaqueboymax, Jasonthween, and others have joined the roster.

On April 29, 2025, FaZe Banks posted on X, suggesting that he was actively looking to bring in a new member. He wrote:

"I really want to recruit someone new to FaZe sooner than later."
Now, FaZe Adapt has followed up by publicly sharing a list of potential new additions to FaZe Clan. Screenshots of the list have garnered a lot of attention on social media platforms like X.

Here is the list shared by FaZe Adapt:

  1. Yugi (Yugi2x)
  2. Marlon
  3. 2hollis
  4. Arky
  5. Kevin Gates
  6. D Lou
  7. FaZe Grace (former member)
  8. Tvbanks
  9. World of TShirts
  10. Cinna
  11. Leaky Black
  12. Sketch
  13. WilliTo
  14. Tony Statovci
  15. Agent 5.5
  16. Gail Lewis
X user @scubaryan_'s screenshot, in particular, has received over half a million impressions within just a few hours. Many netizens also shared their own suggestions and reactions in response.

"Kevin gates would carry content for days," a fan wrote.
"WE gotta pick up Gail Lewis," another claimed.
"Sketch easily, cuz he already hangs," a netizen quipped.
"Cinna, Marlon and Sketch would be elite," an X user posted.
Stable Ronaldo releases his own list for potential FaZe Clan new member signing

FaZe Adapt is not the only FaZe Clan member to put forward recruitment ideas. Stable Ronaldo also went live on Twitch on April 30, 2025, to share his own list of potential organization members. While his list includes some humorous entries, such as a nod to the "100 men vs. gorilla" meme, it also features some big Twitch streamers.

Here is Stable Ronaldo's list:

  1. Yugi (Yugi2x)
  2. Marlon
  3. Los Pollos
  4. D Lou
  5. Sketch
  6. Cinna
  7. World of TShirts
  8. Drew Wall mom
  9. The "1" gorilla everyone wants to fight
  10. Leaky Black
  11. Gunner
  12. Burger (cat)
  13. Antonio Bron
  14. Bluefille
  15. Tfue
  16. Jonah from card shop
  17. Zias and blou
  18. Arky

While Stable Ronaldo and FaZe Adapt's lists have many similarities, FaZe Banks has yet to respond to either list. For now, fans will have to wait and see who the FaZe Clan CEO ultimately selects as the next member of the organization.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
comments icon

