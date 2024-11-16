Adin Ross alleges Kick co-founder Eddie offered him a multi-million dollar subathon deal

Adin Ross's relationship with streaming platform Kick has reportedly turned sour following a series of incidents between the streamer and the platform's co-founder, Ed "Eddie" Kraven. Initially, the latter unfollowed Ross on Instagram, who later removed tags relating to the platform from his bio on social media. Since then, Eddie has followed Ross back.

In a recent livestream on Kick, Eddie made some claims about Ross, specifically pertaining to money. He alleged that the streamer asked for higher pay, which Ross denied. Prior to this, Adin shared a comment by Eddie and threatened to expose him to the world.

In a recent edition of his weekly streams, Eddie claimed that Adin has asked for more money from the platform in the past:

"...Ice Poseidon got banned for throwing an egg, come get angry because Adin wants some more money or..."

Adin reacted to this statement from Eddie, seemingly upset, in a now-deleted post on X, saying that he would be taking legal advice before officially responding:

"Eddie why lie to everyone when you just offered me an 8 figure deal to do a subathon on Kick, not including subs, without gambling, for Jan 2025. When I have my lawyer review what I can and can't say, I'll post my entire video showing everything."

Ross claimed that Eddie offered him an eight-figure deal to stream 24/7, around the clock, in a subathon during January 2025.

"The platform will have people come and go": Eddie Craven speaks on Adin Ross potentially leaving Kick

During his recent stream on November 16, Eddie was asked about Adin Ross potentially cutting ties with Kick. In response, he claimed that this sort of situation is common within the content creation sphere:

"The platform will have lots of people, sort of, come and go, right? That's how it's been for a while... and that's fine that's how content creation works."

In regards to whether Kick might dip in popularity if Adin Ross were to ever leave the platform, Eddie claimed that the channel would be fine:

"If [Adin] was to leave Kick, would Kick die? No. Would Kick lose viewership, in terms of hours watched? Of course. Would it lose community? Sure... but it opens up room for people to grow. If a social media platform is reliant on any individual, that's a very dangerous position to be in."

As of writing, Ross has yet to release an official statement regarding his position with Kick.

