Adin Ross brings up HasanAbi's Twitch unban controversy while claiming his channel is being targeted

Kick streamer Adin Ross recently claimed that his account on Twitch has been targeted. In his conversation with fellow streamer Joshua "YourRAGE", he talked about Hasan "HasanAbi's" latest controversy while discussing the possibility of his Twitch account being unbanned.

Adin Ross was allegedly posing as his cousin to circumvent Twitch's ban evasion policies, which would otherwise land YourRAGE in trouble with Twitch moderation. He has previously used the same loophole while conversing with Twitch star Kai Cenat as well.

Claiming that his unban on the platform was coming, Adin Ross said:

"What I can say is, it's coming, for sure... I would assume so. He's my cousin so I can't really speak for him... When people wanna talk, oh my cousin was platforming Nazis but a lot of streamers platform rappers who have gun charges, murder charges, r**e charges, excuse that language of mine but... Whatever people want to say, they can say, but he is just targeted for sure."

Adin Ross compares his ban to HasanAbi's controversy during a conversation with YourRAGE

Adin Ross has recently been talking about his ban on Twitch, even claiming that his not being unbanned from the platform had been affecting his mental health. To those unaware, the streamer had received a permanent ban from the platform on February 25, 2023, after he accidentally disclosed unmoderated chat on his broadcast.

On the other side, Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" recently came under fire after his alleged violent rhetoric directed at US Senator Rick Scott, which led to him being banned for a day from the platform.

Bringing this up while talking with YourRAGE, Adin Ross said:

"I feel like he's been banned for an unmoderated chat but every single streamer can't control their thousands of viewers, like it's impossible, you know?... But when you got somebody from the complete other side of the community, saying that (inaudible) wishing to like kill a Senate of the United States."

Twitch streamer Max "Plaqueboymax" recently gave his opinion on Ross' ban from the Amazon-owned platform, and stated that Ross should be "forgiven" and allowed to stream on the platform once more.

