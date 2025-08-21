Adin Ross says he "would beat the living s**t out of" HasanAbi

Kick streamer Adin Ross claimed in a recent Kick broadcast that he &quot;would absolutely destroy&quot; Twitch streamer Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; if the two were to ever get into a physical altercation. For those out of the loop, Ross had been making a tier list of the streamers he would be able to beat if he were to fight with them.During his broadcast on August 21, 2025, Adin Ross explained what he would do if he and the Turkish-American were to duke it out:&quot;Hasan, I would absolutely destroy. I would beat the living sh** out of Hasan. I would beat him so bad, bro. So f**king bad. So bad.&quot; Adin Ross says he'd beat the shit out of Hasan by u/davidkale931 in LivestreamFail &quot;Speed would beat the f**k out of me&quot;: Adin Ross ranks how hard it would be to take on streamers in a fightIn the full broadcast, Adin Ross could be seen making a &quot;Streamers I Can Beat In a Fight&quot; tier list featuring content creators from across Twitch and Kick, such as Dantes, Kimani &quot;FlightReacts,&quot; Roberto &quot;Fanum,&quot; Denzel &quot;Duke Dennis,&quot; and Darren &quot;IShowSpeed.&quot;Talking about how he would fare against AMP (Any Means Possible) members Duke Dennis and Fanum during his Kick broadcast, Adin Ross said:&quot;Duke would be a hard fight. I would say I'm like the underdog on that one. He's got like grown man strength for sure. Fanum would definitely beat my a**, bro. Fanum is a unit. You know? Fanum could be a security guard. Fanum is huge.&quot; [Timestamp: 02:20:51]On the other hand, he claimed that he would be able to defeat FlightReacts if the two were to ever face off against each other:&quot;Flight, known as Kimani, I would say that I can beat Flight in a fight. He would get some good hits in there, but, I'm very big and I'm very strong. I would take him to the ground and choke him out submission.&quot;Eventually, he talked about IShowSpeed as an opponent, stating:&quot;Speed would beat the f**k out of me. Speed's like an athlete, you know? Speed is a f**king... he's going to be in the Olympics.&quot;In other news, IShowSpeed recently announced that he will be hosting a non-stop broadcast for 35 days, in which he will tour the United States. His cameraperson recently stated that he would be travelling across states using a tour bus.