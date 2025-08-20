IShowSpeed to reportedly host desktop streams from tour bus during United States IRL tour

YouTuber Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; will reportedly host desktop streams while traveling across the United States as part of his upcoming IRL tour. The streamer is set to broadcast nonstop for 35 days straight as he traverses the states.In a reply to an X post showcasing the supposed tour bus Speed will be using for the tour, the YouTuber's cameraman Slipz stated that he would be hosting an IRL broadcast every day for more than 12 hours. He will then supposedly shift to a desktop broadcast within the tour bus and eventually sleep on camera during the live broadcast:&quot;12+ hrs of irl every day Then desktop and sleep on bus Cinema&quot;Which states will IShowSpeed cover as part of the United States tour?IShowSpeed has made a name for himself on YouTube owing to his IRL tours of various countries and even entire continents over the past two years, including two extensive tours of Europe, a tour of South East Asia, China, Mongolia, as well as Australia and New Zealand.In his official trailer for the tour, which was uploaded to his X account on August 18, 2025, IShowSpeed announced that he will be covering twenty-five states within the US. The non-stop broadcast will be livestreamed on both his Twitch and YouTube accounts on a 24/7 basis. On his YouTube channel, the broadcast has already been scheduled for August 28, 2025.The list of states, as mentioned within the trailer, is as follows:ArizonaCaliforniaColoradoDistrict of ColumbiaFloridaGeorgiaIdahoIllinoisKansasKentuckyLouisianaMassachusettsMichiganNorth CarolinaNew MexicoNevadaNew YorkOhioOregonPennsylvaniaSouth DakotaTennesseeTexasWashingtonWyomingSpeed's X post announcing the United States tour has gone viral, accumulating over 2.9 million views since being posted. YouTube star Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; has also responded to it on X, seemingly hinting at a potential collaboration between the two if they cross paths during the tour.