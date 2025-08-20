  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • IShowSpeed to reportedly host desktop streams from tour bus during United States IRL tour

IShowSpeed to reportedly host desktop streams from tour bus during United States IRL tour

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 20, 2025 00:39 GMT
IShowSpeed will be hosting desktop livestreams during his IRL tour of the United States (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)
IShowSpeed will be hosting desktop livestreams during his IRL tour of the United States (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" will reportedly host desktop streams while traveling across the United States as part of his upcoming IRL tour. The streamer is set to broadcast nonstop for 35 days straight as he traverses the states.

Ad

In a reply to an X post showcasing the supposed tour bus Speed will be using for the tour, the YouTuber's cameraman Slipz stated that he would be hosting an IRL broadcast every day for more than 12 hours. He will then supposedly shift to a desktop broadcast within the tour bus and eventually sleep on camera during the live broadcast:

"12+ hrs of irl every day Then desktop and sleep on bus Cinema"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Which states will IShowSpeed cover as part of the United States tour?

IShowSpeed has made a name for himself on YouTube owing to his IRL tours of various countries and even entire continents over the past two years, including two extensive tours of Europe, a tour of South East Asia, China, Mongolia, as well as Australia and New Zealand.

Ad

In his official trailer for the tour, which was uploaded to his X account on August 18, 2025, IShowSpeed announced that he will be covering twenty-five states within the US. The non-stop broadcast will be livestreamed on both his Twitch and YouTube accounts on a 24/7 basis. On his YouTube channel, the broadcast has already been scheduled for August 28, 2025.

The list of states, as mentioned within the trailer, is as follows:

  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • District of Columbia
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • North Carolina
  • New Mexico
  • Nevada
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Washington
  • Wyoming
Ad

Speed's X post announcing the United States tour has gone viral, accumulating over 2.9 million views since being posted. YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has also responded to it on X, seemingly hinting at a potential collaboration between the two if they cross paths during the tour.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications