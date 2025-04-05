Adin Ross x Drake: Date and livestream link

Adin Ross is back to streaming regularly following his reinstatement on Twitch. During a live broadcast with Sketch and FaZe Clan members Lacy and Silky on April 4, 2025, Ross discussed an upcoming collaboration with music star Drake, set to take place in Toronto on April 13, 2025.

While Ross was initially hesitant to make the revelation, saying he "felt bad" for making a personal announcement while collaborating with other streamers, Lacy encouraged him to speak up. Ross stated:

"Oh, I can announce it! I feel bad announcing it on your... ('Do it! Do whatever you want,' Lacy said) On April 13, I'm going to Toronto to do a Drake stream."

Drake has been actively involved with both the online gambling platform Stake and the live-streaming service Kick. Stake, which financially supports Kick, frequently collaborates with the rapper. The Canadian has streamed his gambling ventures on Stake through Kick on multiple occasions.

On April 13, 2025, viewers can access the Adin Ross x Drake collaboration on the streamer’s Kick channel here.

Not Adin Ross' first time collaborating with Drake

On December 26, 2024, Drake and Adin Ross hosted the "Drizzmas Giveaway," a livestream aimed at giving back to fans during the holiday season. The event was sponsored by Stake and streamed on Kick.

To participate, fans aged 21 and over were invited to email Drake directly, explaining why they deserved a particular prize. The rapper emphasized that all submissions would be thoroughly vetted. The major giveaways during the broadcast included luxury vehicles, $250,000 checks, dream vacations, concert tickets, and more.

Ross is not the only Kick streamer Drake has collaborated with. In November 2024, the rapper teamed up with Canadian streamer Felix "xQc" for a livestream. During the broadcast, the two conducted a $500,000 giveaway and discussed music.

