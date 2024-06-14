Aikobliss says her relationship with xQc is the "best" she has ever been in

A clip of Twitch streamer Aikobliss, who was recently spotted with Felix "xQc" at an NHL Stanley Cup game, talking about how she is in the best relationship she has ever been in is going viral all over social media after it was shared by X user @iqkev. This comes almost a month after Felix's ex Adept leaked that the two were in a relationship.

Aikibliss has also been referring to it as a relationship, and on her most recent Twitch stream, pointed out that her partner was caring and very good at conversations:

"I am very happy. This is the best relationship that I have ever been in my life, hands down when it comes to just caring and having conversations and no offense to anybody else that I have ever dated, but it's just a really great relationship. It's just a very great relationship, like, very nice."

She also noted that there was no drama and told her viewers that she would not say anything more about the relationship:

"Feels very good, there is no drama, yeah. I feel very happy. That's all I am about to say about that. No more about it."

Aikobliss talks about her relationship with xQc and parasocial behavior on social media

Just before claiming that her current relationship was one of her best, Aikobliss was talking to her audience about the parasocial behavior she has been encountering on social media. At the 19:42 minute mark of her latest Twitch broadcast, she read out a comment noting that her link with The Juicer (which is a common nickname for xQc) might be the reason for "Schizo" comments on her social media post.

She further talked about how someone had accused her of flirting with another GTA RP streamer:

"This time it was, uh, that apparently I am flirting with Zaceed. What? When did I flirt with Zaceed, bro? I didn't even flirt with Zaceed four months ago, and haven't even talked to him since Marvel Rivals came out."

Timestamp 19:39

Aikobliss then went on to claim that she did not desire anyone else because she liked her boyfriend xQc:

"I just really like my boyfriend. I really like my boyfriend, where are people getting these ideas? I quite enjoy him, I have no desire for anybody else."

This is not the first time she has referred to xQc as her boyfriend either. Clips of her saying the same thing went viral earlier this month. Felix, however, has yet to publicly comment on the relationship.