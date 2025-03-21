Alice Hez blasts ImAllexx's response to assault allegations from last year, claiming he isn't taking accountability

In a YouTube video posted on March 20, 2024, titled My Response, Alex "ImAllexx" responded to abuse accusations made by his former girlfriend, Alice Hez. For context, Hez accused the streamer of assaulting her during their relationship. These claims were made public in a Google document she released in June 2024.

Ad

Alice Hez has criticized ImAllexx's response, accusing him of attempting to portray her as a liar and of failing to take responsibility for his actions. Shortly after the video was published, she shared her thoughts on X, posting:

"All you’ve done, is try paint me out to be a liar, instead of owning up to what you did and taking accountability. Which I’m sure will work in your favour after I post the rest."

Ad

Trending

Hez also responded to specific claims made by ImAllexx, denying that she manipulated him into staying in the relationship.

Hez shared a screenshot of the document she released in 2024, which detailed the alleged abuse she endured. She claimed that she only found the strength to leave the relationship after the content creator became physically violent with her for the second time.

In the post, Alice Hez wrote:

"And not once do I manipulate him to stay with me. I 100% was toxic back after being in a relationship with the abuse I endured from this man for months on end. Should I have left sooner? Yes. But I was scared to, it took him being physical a second time to do so."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alice Hez's allegations of physical assault against ImAllexx revisited in the wake of his response video

On June 15, 2024, Alice Hez shared a Google document containing multiple screenshots of supposed messages between her and ImAllexx, accusing him of both physical and verbal abuse throughout their relationship. While the account describes many incidents, two specific instances are highlighted where she alleges that he became physically violent with her.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hez claimed that the first assault occurred just four days after they moved into a shared home. She described how a verbal argument escalated, allegedly leading to ImAllexx grabbing her and placing her in a headlock:

"I ended up trying to get away from him and he followed me. I went to walk downstairs and he grabbed my hood and pulled me back until I fell on the floor. He told me that I'm not getting away so I got up and made a run for the bathroom. He gets in my way and grabs me, puts me in a headlock, and covers my mouth because I'm screaming for him to get off of me."

Ad

The second alleged assault was the point at which Hez claimed she ended their relationship and left their shared home. According to her, ImAllexx’s parents were coming over for dinner when an argument began while she was cleaning the kitchen. She claimed that the streamer kicked her after she asked him to assist with some work:

"He starts screaming after I gave him more than one task, telling me he can't handle more than one at a time, so after he overreacts I start to walk away. On my way out of the kitchen he kicks me in the back and I turn and say nothing. At this point it was the second time he'd hurt me and I was scared so I texted my friend to pick me up and I started packing."

Ad

In his YouTube video, ImAllexx insinuated that Alice Hez also abused him during their relationship. As of now, his response has garnered over 153,000 views.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback