Alleged StreamElements data breach leads to personal information of 100K users reportedly being sold online

Streaming alert and widget-providing company StreamElements seemingly suffered a data breach recently that affected a large chunk of its user base. As per reports, 212,358 lines worth of sensitive user information have been leaked and are currently being offered on the dark web.

Ad

To those unaware, StreamElements provides widgets and alerts that allow streamers to interact with their audience, increase engagement and viewer participation, as well as provide information relevant to the broadcast for both streamers and viewers alike.

What user information was leaked in the alleged StreamElements data breach?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

StreamElements is one of the most popular streaming widget providers, with many content creators utilizing the service, including Knut, TiffaJessi, iamBrandon, and Bescotti. In particular, this breach has affected the StreamerElements Merch store, and there is no confirmation of whether content creators have been affected alongside other users of the Merch store.

The information leaked includes personally identifiable information such as names, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses, thus making the breach an extensive and expansive one.

Ad

Although there is no clarity about the exact method used to acquire the information, it is speculated that the structured format in which the information had been stored may have made it easier for the attackers to obtain it. The consequences of this data leak could be identity theft, monetary hoaxes, and targeted phishing attacks against affected users.

While the data breach reportedly occurred on March 24, 2025, StreamElements has yet to publicly confirm or deny the data breach or its extent. The acting party has supposedly notified the impacted customers by sending them an email, with the sender's name being the "Diddy squad."

Ad

In other news, popular Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" was involved in a feud with Elon Musk after the latter claimed that the streamer was a "fraud" and a "sell-out" for his promotion of Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback