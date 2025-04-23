"An absolute inspiration": Viewers react as TimTheTatman dies playing the tutorial for Marathon

In a recent clip dated April 23, 2025, popular streamer TimTheTatman has gone viral on social media after he died in-game while playing the tutorial for Marathon. For context, Marathon is an upcoming extraction shooter game by Bungie, which is set to be released in September 2025.

The clip has since gone viral on social media. Fans found it hilarious, as the tutorial is meant to teach players the game's mechanics. One X user, @MrDiesel31, wrote:

"An absolute inspiration. If Timmy can make it, what the hell is our excuse…"

Here are some other pertinent comments on X:

"Gamer of the year. easy" wrote X user @ohnouhh.

Who is TimTheTatman?

Timothy John Betar, or TimTheTatman, is a popular Twitch streamer known for his hilarious stream moments. He began his career on Twitch in 2012 and has gained immense popularity ever since. Some games he has played include Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Overwatch, Fortnite, and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Tim's reach further expanded when he signed an exclusive deal with YouTube in 2021. However, when his contract ended in 2024, he returned to Twitch. He made a post on X, stating:

"Im back btw."

Apart from streaming, he is also the co-owner of the esports organisation, Complexity Gaming. Additionally, he won the 2018 Gamers' Choice Awards under the Fan Favourite Male Streamer/Streamer of the Year category.

His Twitch channel has over 7.24 million followers, placing him among the platform's top creators. He has streamed for a total of 10,071 hours — they have accumulated over 224 million hours watched. He has an average viewership of 22,265 viewers per stream and has reached a peak viewership of 347,321 viewers.

TimTheTatman has made the news multiple times for his hilarious gameplay and streams. This has helped him build a strong community in the streaming industry.

