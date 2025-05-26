Asmongold claims HasanAbi is using the Palestinian cause as "justification for bad behaviour"

Twitch streamer and political commentator Zack "Asmongold" recently claimed that fellow streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has been using the Palestinian cause as a way to justify his "bad behavior." This comment by Asmon came after Hasan's recent 24-hour-long ban on Twitch for "improper handling of terrorist propaganda."

For those unaware, this ban was the result of Hasan discussing the manifesto of the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of two Israeli Embassy staff members outside the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC.

Critiquing HasanAbi in a broadcast on Twitch, Asmongold said:

"I think that this is just simply another example of Hasan using this cause as justification for bad behavior, basically, right?"

"Being pro-Palestinian is not a diplomatic immunity card": Asmongold calls out HasanAbi in recent Twitch broadcast

In a broadcast held by Asmongold on his alternative Twitch channel, zackrawrr, the streamer reacted to an X post made by HasanAbi that stated that despite attempts to "deplatform him," more individuals would "realize the truth" about the Israel-Palestine conflict with each passing day.

In his X post uploaded on May 25, 2025, HasanAbi had claimed:

"Everyday that goes by, more people realize the truth, & the very same institutions that spent countless hours defending & contextualizing Israel’s genocide will now change their tune. try and deplatform me all you’d like, you can’t change what people have seen."

Asmon later reacted to the post and claimed that Hasan and some other pro-Palestinian streamers were using the Palestinian movement as a way to avoid "accountability":

"...And you see this happen all the time. Somebody that is pro-Palestine does something bad, and now, they get suspended, and they're criticized, and people are criticizing, oh, well, you're banning pro-Palestinian voices. That's not what's happening here! Being pro-Palestine or being pro-Palestinian is not a diplomatic immunity card from any degree of accountability from anything else besides that. I don't know why we're trying to play this game. It's outrageous..."

Asmongold had previously stated that 24-hour-long suspensions on Twitch, such as the one HasanAbi was recently handed by the Amazon-owned platform, end up providing the affected streamer with "extra attention."

