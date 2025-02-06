Asmongold claims to be a "huge fan" of Kyle Rittenhouse while discussing the "most extreme opinion" he can share

During his Twitch broadcast on February 5, 2025, Zack "Asmongold" claimed to be a huge fan of Kyle Rittenhouse. The topic of Rittenhouse came up when the content creator was discussing some of his more controversial opinions, which he feels are safe to express on stream without risking a ban.

For context, Kyle Rittenhouse garnered international attention in August 2020 after he shot three men during protests in response to the police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Two of the victims died, and Rittenhouse was charged with homicide. He was later acquitted after arguing that his actions were in self-defense, a move that sparked significant controversy.

In his latest Twitch stream, Asmongold talked about some of his more extreme views and how they might get him banned from the platform. He mentioned that he believes people who instigate violence should face serious consequences, including death:

Trending

"I think also if somebody initiates physical violence against you, if somebody hits you or somebody grabs you, and you kill them, it's totally fine. Totally fine. Don't touch people, don't be violent, that's it. There's no reason to put your hands on somebody else and hurt somebody. And the people that do that, might as well clean the gene pool a little bit. That's self-defense."

He then brought up Rittenhouse, stating that supporting him was one of his most extreme opinions that he felt comfortable sharing on Twitch without getting in trouble:

"Kyle Rittenhouse, totally support him, absolutely. Huge fan, absolutely. W. 'That's a bit excessive though?' Yeah, but that's the line that I draw. That's probably the most extreme opinion I can say that I have without getting in trouble."

Asmongold says Twitch would ban him instantaneously if he gave his opinions "on a lot of things"

Timestamp 2:20:30

Asmongold, who was recently accused by fellow Twitch streamer HasanAbi of fostering a pro-Nazi community for his past comments about Elon Musk, told his audience that many of his more controversial opinions could not be discussed without risking a ban on the platform.

The OTK member also stated that he believes individuals who break into homes should be met with deadly force:

"I don't want to get banned. If I gave my opinion on a lot of things, I would get banned instantaneously. Let me think of an extreme opinion that, okay, I think I can say this. If somebody breaks into your house, I think you should be able to kill them with no restrictions.

"Even if they try to run away, you should be able to shoot them in the back and kill them. Even if they are unarmed, it doesn't matter what the reason is, yup! Even if they are trying to escape, even if you've subdued them, you kill them. It's totally fine."

After expressing his support for Kyle Rittenhouse, Asmongold added:

"But you can imagine there's a lot more opinions like that that I have that are worse. And that's why it's good I sit in my house by myself."

At the time, Asmongold was reacting to a post by Elon Musk on X about seemingly auditing the IRS. The Twitch star recently had a public dispute with Musk after criticizing the billionaire's gameplay in Path of Exile 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback