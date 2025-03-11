Asmongold claims he would unban Sneako, Destiny, and Fresh&Fit if he were in charge of Twitch

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has proclaimed in one of his broadcasts dated March 10, 2025, that he would unban controversial content creators like Sneako, Fresh&Fit, and Destiny if he were in charge of the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

For context, the Fresh&Fit podcast was banned by Twitch back in September 2024. Sneako's long-time ban was lifted in October, but the channel was once again subject to an indefinite and permanent ban within 24 hours. Controversial political streamer Destiny remains banned from the platform since 2022.

Asmongold noted how Sneako and Fresh&Fit cannot be unbanned due to Twitch's rules. The former OTK content creator further noted that while he was not sure about Kick streamer Adin Ross, if he were in charge of Twitch, he would unban Destiny too because of "free speech":

"Realistically Sneako, Fresh&Fit should’ve never been unbanned based on the stuff that they say. And if it was up to me, Sneako, Fresh&Fit, Adin Ross, I don't know about Adin Ross because it's putting out money to do something to somebody which is very complex, right? All these people, like Destiny, would get unbanned. This is coming at it from a free speech perspective."

Asmongold insinuates Twitch should only ban streamers for "breaking the law"

Asmongold did address the fact that Sneako and Myron Gaines from the Fresh&Fit podcast "literally break the rules" of Twitch due to their off-platform behavior and concluded that they should get banned under the existing rules:

"But if I come at it from the perspective of what the rules on Twitch are, the fact is that the rules on Twitch disallow off-platform behavior. That is what Sneako and Fresh&Fit's Myron do. They literally break the rules. So of course they're going to do that."

While the streamer acknowledged that Sneako, Destiny and Fresh&Fit should be banned under the current rules of the website, he did mention that things would be different under his stewardship. Asmongold claimed that if it were up to him, Twitch would only ban streamers for "breaking the law" and nothing else:

"I'm just saying, if it was up to me, nobody would be getting banned for anything other than breaking the law. That would be like, if I ran the website the way that I wanted to, that would be the rules. But according to the rules, they did break the rules."

Readers should note that Asmongold has received a lot of backlash from the streaming community in general due to his political stance, which ultimately led him to leave the Austin-based streaming group OTK.

