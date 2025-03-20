Asmongold responds to allegations that r/LivestreamFail subreddit mods protected OTK

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" has responded to allegations that the r/LivestreamFail subreddit moderators protected OTK (One True King). During a livestream on March 19, 2025, the Texan reacted to a video of Kick streamer jstlk, implying that the subreddit's mods favored the organization Asmongold co-founded.

Asmongold refuted the allegations, claiming that "many negative posts" about him were shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit:

"I don't think that's true either. I mean, if they were protecting OTK, I think they should've done a much better job. They did a really bad job at it. Because, like, every single day, basically for a long time, there were so many posts that were negative posts about me, and people trying to say that, 'Oh, Asmongold is justifying the Holocaust. Asmongold is being racist. Asmongold is talking about treating illegal immigrants like Pokemon.'"

The internet personality claimed that the community on the streamer-oriented subreddit "attacked OTK on behalf of him." He also responded to allegations that subreddit mods were paid by the organization, saying:

"Every single comment section was full of people trying to brigade and attack OTK on behalf of me. It was constant! So, if they were protecting us, they really didn't do a good job! Yeah, and if they were getting paid... if we were paying them off for protecting us, I want the f**king money back. Yeah, it didn't work!"

"You're not going to affect me" - Asmongold claims netizens "hating" on Emiru are the ones who "don't like" him

At the two-hour-17-minute mark of the Twitch broadcast, Asmongold commented on people "hating" Emily "Emiru" on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. While claiming that netizens criticizing the professional cosplayer were those who "don't like" him, the content creator stated:

"Well, all of the people that are hating on Emi are just simply, you know, they are the people who don't like me. They're people who don't like me, and they can't do anything to me. And this is the problem, right? This is what's happened, it's that a lot of these people on these different subreddits, they've realized that they can't do anything to me. You're not going to affect me or you're not going to change anything with me. Nothing's going to happen to me."

Timestamp - 02:17:32

In other news, Asmongold recently became embroiled in a feud with Hasan "HasanAbi" over a new proposed law in Texas that would prohibit content depicting minors.

