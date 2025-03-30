Asmongold responds to viral clip of policeman watching his stream before a shootout

Twitch streamer and political commentator Zack "Asmongold" recently reacted to a viral video clip showcasing a police officer listening to his broadcast before engaging in a shootout with an armed suspect. The clip originated after the footage was obtained from the officer's bodycam.

After realizing that the policeman was watching one of his live streams, the Twitch content creator exclaimed:

"No f**king way, they even put it on the official video... I hope he's doing well! I watched the clip, I saw a little bit of it. So, the guy shoots him, he gets shot in the foot."

Asmongold also pointed out how the officer managed to survive the shootout despite the suspect being armed with a rifle having a drum magazine:

And he popped his a** off with a pistol."

"I am massively pro police": Asmongold reacts to a video of a police officer watching his broadcast before a shootout

Asmongold is often seen reacting to content sent in by his audience. He also shares his take on political topics and points of discussion. As such, his content has recently taken a shift toward political commentary, where he sometimes makes controversial remarks that land him in hot water.

Despite this, he continues to have a substantial following on Twitch, with over two million followers on his second channel, zackrawrr, where he mostly streams.

Sharing how he felt about police officers, Asmongold enthusiastically said:

"Are you pro police? I am massively pro police. I completely support the police, absolutely. Like, I talked to some of the guys at APD too, you know, Austin Police department and yeah, they've seen the stuff. They like the stream, they're normal."

After Kick streamer Adin Ross was recently unbanned on Twitch, Asmongold took to his broadcast to react to the entire ordeal. The streamer said he was "surprised" that Ross had been unbanned and that subsequently, he could have made a stronger argument for IRL streamer Ice Poseidon and political commentator Destiny to be unbanned.

