Asmongold says Bradley Martyn "did a favor" by slapping Stable Ronaldo, claims Twitch streamer was "being a rat"

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" has shared his thoughts on fitness influencer Bradley Martyn slapping Rani "Stable Ronaldo." During a livestream on June 8, 2024, Asmongold discovered Brandley Martyn and Stable Ronaldo's viral clip on his official subreddit. After watching the video, the co-founder of One True King (OTK) said Martyn "did a favor" by slapping the Fortnite content creator.

He explained:

"Good for him. I'm going to say it - Bradley is doing him a favor. He is! He is doing him a favor. Now he (Stable Ronaldo) is not going to realize that for a while. Maybe in a few years. It's like, how many of you guys whenever you were a kid around this age got checked by somebody that was older, and prevented you from doing something even dumber in the future? I did! Yeah, I definitely did!"

Asmongold also commented on the FaZe Clan member's behavior, remarking:

"'Hopefully, this will correct his behavior.' It does. He is obviously being a rat, and it's like, yeah, it's not really a big deal that he is doing it. That's my opinion. I think this dude (Bradley Martyn) is doing him a favor, man. I'm being totally honest."

The Texan went on to say that Stable Ronaldo got a "reality check":

"'He got b**ch slapped.' Yeah, he did! I mean, it's a reality check, though. Isn't it? It definitely is! 'Definitely a 'F**k around and find out' situation.' Yeah, there it is."

Timestamp: 00:08:00

What has Stable Ronaldo said after Bradley Martyn slapped him on livestream?

Earlier today (June 9, 2024), Stable Ronaldo hosted a short livestream alongside Nick "FaZe Lacy" to address the recent controversy. While discussing the "bad part" of the previous broadcast, which resulted in Bradley Martyn slapping him, the Twitch streamer stated:

"I didn't know he was bald. I didn't really know anything besides that he was big in the gym, and I wanted to get in the gym with the best of the best."

Timestamp: 00:05:30

A few moments later, Rani responded to those criticizing his behavior towards Bradley Martyn, saying:

"I saw a lot of tweets - everyone was saying, 'Oh, you shouldn't touch another man.' It's not like this is a random man, right? It's not like a random guy coming on the street coming up. He knew who I was. I knew who he was. It's not, like... I still regret it. I still feel f**ked up. I shouldn't have touched him."

Asmongold is one of the most popular Twitch streamers, and he now exclusively livestreams on his alternate channel - Zackrawrr. He is best known for his Just Chatting, reaction, and gaming content.

