"I didn't know he was bald" - Stable Ronaldo addresses community after Bradley Martyn slapped him on livestream

Twitch streamer Rani "Stable Ronaldo" has addressed the community about a recent viral situation involving him and fitness influencer Bradley Martyn. For those unaware, on June 8, 2024, Stable Ronaldo teamed up with Nick "Lacy" to livestream from Bradley Martyn's gym, Zoo Culture.

At one point, the Fortnite content creator took away Martyn's cap. Rani's antics infuriated the bodybuilder, who ended up slapping Stable Ronaldo live on the stream.

On June 9, 2024, the FaZe Clan-affiliated personality hosted a short broadcast, during which he was seen wearing a head bandage and an arm sleeve. At the five-minute mark, the 19-year-old explained what he and Lacy planned on doing at Bradley Martyn's gym, claiming that things were "cool" in the beginning.

Trending

He said:

"We're all supposed to work out. We get there, everything's cool. Right? It was cool in the beginning, right? Yes or no? It was cool. Exchanging jokes. This isn't the first time we talked to Brad. We were texting him prior. He knew that we were coming."

Stable Ronaldo then spoke about the "bad part," remarking:

"Here comes the bad part. You can say, 'L stumble,' or you can say, 'W stumble.' I don't know what side you guys are on. I don't know even if there's a side. But I didn't know he was bald. I didn't really know anything besides that he was big in the gym, and I wanted to get in the gym with the best of the best."

Lacy admitted that he told Bradley Martyn to play Maroon 5's Payphone, which is a recurring joke in the streamers' community. Wondering if he was in the "wrong" by trolling the Raw Talk podcast host, Stable Ronaldo said:

"Let me ask you something, right? If he plays Payphone, is it wrong of me to troll? I don't know anything about this guy, to be honest. I don't! All I did was take his hat! Was I crazy for that? Just let me know now, before the slap even happened. Was I crazy for doing that? That's my question. I don't think that was crazy."

Timestamp: 00:05:05

Stable Ronaldo responds to criticisms about his behavior that led to Bradley Martyn slapping him

The conversation continued with Stable Ronaldo responding to criticisms regarding his behavior. While expressing his regret for taking Bradley Martyn's cap, the Twitch streamer said:

"Sure, I saw a lot of tweets - everyone was saying, 'Oh, you shouldn't touch another man.' It's not like this is a random man, right? It's not like a random guy coming on the street coming up. He knew who I was. I knew who he was. It's not, like... I still regret it. I still feel f**ked up. I shouldn't have touched him. I regret touching him."

Timestamp: 00:06:35

Claiming to have apologized to Martyn in person, Rani added:

"I already apologized to him in person. I apologized to him on-stream and off-stream. He hasn't responded to us or apologized. But it's completely fine."

At the time of writing, Bradley Martyn hasn't responded to Stable Ronaldo's recent address. What he says remains to be seen.