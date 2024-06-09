Atsu accuses Tectone of "trying to destroy livelihoods of creators," calls OTK member's community "extremely toxic and hostile"

Popular Genshin Impact creator Atsu "AsianGuyStream" has made several serious allegations against fellow Twitch streamer John "Tectone," as part of a 34-page long document named "Closure 08/06/2024". This document was shared by the streamer on X and has since attained over 10 million views on the platform.

The document outlines Atsu's personal experience dealing with the drama that took place over the past few months involving himself, Tectone, and Braxophone, another well-known Genshin Impact streamer. He alleged that Tectone was trying to "destroy the livelihood" of creators working with HoYoverse, the co-publisher of Genshin Impact.

Atsu stated:

"Tectone has for the longest time been trying to destroy the livelihoods of creators that have worked closely with Hoyoverse. His community is extremely toxic and hostile towards those who enjoy Genshin Impact and wish to continue enjoying the game in peace."

Also, AsianGuyStream made note of and denied the allegations made by Tectone regarding some creators working with HoYoverse to promote certain characters through "lies" and "propaganda," stating:

"It's because Tectone keeps stirring the pot and brainwashing masses of people into believing creators are paid to feed their audiences Hoyoverse propaganda to sell characters... I have done plenty of contractual work with HoYoverse and will be breaking my own NDA to reveal this, but I assure you, there is NOTHING of the sort where HoYoverse forces you to lie about characters or their games in order to promote their sales."

Atsu addresses Tectone's allegations of Genshin Impact creators being "contractually forbidden" to play Wuthering Waves

Atsu accuses Tectone of "trying to destroy the livelihood of creators" (Image via docs.google.com)

In the document, AsianGuyStream mentioned Tectone's insinuation to his audience that Genshin Impact creators "must" have been disallowed to play Wuthering Waves through contractual means. Wuthering Waves is a different game that shares similarities with the HoYoverse title in terms of offering an open-world experience and character building.

Refuting Tectone's statements, Atsu stated that "other reasons" were at play that led to creators not playing Wuthering Waves:

"As of writing, Tectone has convinced a large portion of this community that numerous creators must be contractually forbidden from playing a competitors' game called Wuthering Waves if they don't play the game. Are people so sheepish they cannot fathom that some people maybe just don't want to play Wuthering Waves for other reasons?"

Atsu also mentions Tectone's insinuation of creators' contractual obligations against Wuthering Waves (Image via docs.google.com)

Elaborating further, Atsu mentioned aesthetics, voice acting, story, and in-game bugs, among other problems, as being the causes that may have deterred content creators from playing Wuthering Waves. He added that it was Tectone's statements that had caused creators to be called HoYoverse "shills or slaves":

"The game has a completely different aesthetic, the gameplay mechanics are different, the voice acting and story are subpar, the game is riddled with bugs and so many other issues, some people can't even load the game. The number of creators receiving hate comments since the launch of Wuthering Waves insinuating they are HoYoverse shills or slaves simply because they don't want to make content on a game they are not interested in is insane. It's all stemming from Tectone."

Within the document, AsianGuyStream also revealed that he was undergoing divorce proceedings after finding out that his wife of 10 years was having an extra-marital affair. He found evidence of the act on May 9, after which he attempted to take his life.