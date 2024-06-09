"I have attempted to take my own life twice" - Twitch streamer Atsu opens up about his wife's affair, announces indefinite break

On June 9, 2024, Twitch streamer Atsu, also known as "AsianGuyStream," announced on X that he was quitting content creation. Claiming to have "lost absolutely everything," Atsu shared a detailed 34-page document in which he explained why he decided to stop creating content for an indefinite period.

He wrote:

"I have quit content creation for an indefinite period of time, and have been taking space away from this toxicity in order to seek peace and closure from all the bulls**t I've had to put up with."

The streamer then disclosed that he had attempted to take his life twice since February 11. Atsu also revealed that his wife had an affair during the "darkest period" of his life. He elaborated:

Trending

"Since February 11th, I have attempted to take my own life twice, failing miserably to do so on both occasions, and on May 9th I considered a final attempt after discovering that my wife and partner of 10 years was having an affair during the darkest period of my life. I lost my career to defamation, lies, and being thrown under the bus by my own friends and I was betrayed by the one person I cherished more than anything."

The Genshin Impact streamer went on to claim that saying he hit rock bottom would be an "understatement":

"I have never felt so hurt and alone than in these past four months and I have never cried and screamed so much until now. Saying I hit rock bottom would be an understatement and I don't want to live like this anymore. I am not a resentful or bitter person, but this experience has changed that and shaped me into someone I don't like."

Expand Tweet

"I have forgiven Nekkopii and I know she is truly remorseful" - Twitch streamer Atsu discusses his wife's affair

In the next section of the document titled "Closure 08/06/2024," Twitch streamer Atsu provided details about his wife Nekkopii's affair. He claimed to have "discovered evidence" about the situation on May 9, adding that he was aware that "something suspicious" was happening.

Atsu elaborated:

"On the 9th May, I discovered evidence that my wife Nekkopii was having an affair. I had already known for a few months that something suspicious was occurring, but even so, deep down I didn't want to believe it or find evidence to confirm my doubts. I loved her so deeply and envisioned the rest of my life to be spent with her. She was the one constant in my life through all my ups and downs and that is something I will always appreciate."

According to Atsu, the "drama" left a lasting impact on the couple. However, it was not the "sole reason" for the end of their marriage. He explained:

"While the drama did take a significant toll on both of us in numerous ways, this does not excuse her actions and it's not the sole reason our marriage collapsed. I know for our communities, families and friends, this will come as an enormous shock and disappointment. I know people have extremely strong opinions on adultery, and I do too, but I hope people can find it in their heart to understand that this is an incredibly nuanced and difficult situation for everyone affected including Nekkopii."

An excerpt from Twitch streamer Atsu's document, in which he spoke about his wife's affair (Image via docs.google.com)

The Twitch streamer further stated that he had forgiven Nekkopii and he knew she was "truly remorseful" for her actions:

"I have forgiven Nekkopii and I know she is truly remorseful and her actions do not erase the past 10 years we have spent together filled with beautiful memories and joyful experiences. Although we are in the process of divorcing, I still consider her an important person in my life. She has erased her social media presence, but I hope people do not treat her with ill will and respect my decision to forgive her."

Atsu also expressed his wish to "welcome her back" into his life as a friend:

"Nekkopii is a good person that just made a series of poor choices and mistakes under extremely stressful circumstances. I do not want to be part of a world where people cannot give others the chance to make mistakes and learn from them, and I want to be able to welcome her back into my life as a friend and share happy times again in the future."

Atsu is a Twitch partner who joined the platform in March 2015. He is primarily a gacha games streamer, best known for playing Genshin Impact, One Piece: Treasure Cruise, Honkai Star Rail, and Epic Seven. He currently has 396,942 followers and averages 438 viewers per stream.