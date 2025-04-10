Australian Twitch streamer T10Nat claims a man tried to kiss her on the streets of Japan

Australian Twitch streamer T10Nat was recently involved in a controversial encounter, stating that an unidentified man tried to kiss her while she was walking on the streets of Japan. The incident was shared on X by @Awk20000. The clip belongs to fellow streamer Arrav's IRL broadcast.

The incident took place when T10Nat, Arrav, and VangardTv were walking around Japan during a collaborative stream. For a moment, the streamer was out of the frame before running toward Arrav and Vangard. Seemingly distressed, she stated:

''I’m alive oh my god! Literally as you left, some guy came up, and like there's no way he was gonna kiss me!”

Both VangardTV and Arrav were visibly shocked and concerned about the Australian streamer. The two inquired about her well-being, to which T10Nat responded that she was okay and "alive." The incident has sparked a debate on social media, raising concerns about the safety of livestreamers.

T10Nat seemingly harassed during livestream with Arrav

T10Nat is well-known for her diverse content, ranging from horror games to IRL vlogs. The streamer has garnered a significant following on various platforms like Twitch and TikTok. While streaming in Japan, Arrav and Nat explored the local culture and interacted with the residents. The incident took place while VangardTV was recording the broadcast.

Timestamp: 7:49:08

Nat has a knack for interacting with her audience and building a sense of community. She often discusses anime culture, with some of her streams incorporating similar themes. Currently, the streamer boasts over 63K followers on her Twitch channel and has streamed for a total of 4,708 hours, garnering 1.34 million hours watched. Her channel has an average viewership of 285 viewers per stream and has reached a peak viewership of 7,186.

T10Nat is also active on YouTube, boasting 26.6K subscribers on her channel. She has uploaded 194 videos, which have garnered over 8 million views.

