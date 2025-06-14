"B*nging the VTuber girlfriend, life's pretty good": Sodapoppin talks about his relationship and drug use

A video of Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" saying his "life's pretty good" while talking about his relationship and drug use has surfaced on social media. On June 13, 2025, a one-minute-two-second video from OTK's (One True King) first-ever Kick-exclusive livestream was posted to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

In it, Sodapoppin discussed his experience livestreaming on Kick and detailed what he saw the community writing in the live chat. He said:

"One guy said in chat, 'Adin Ross lovers,' they also said the N-word. That's cool."

A few moments later, Nick "Nmplol" asked what the co-owner of OTK had been doing recently. Sodapoppin responded by saying that he had spent the majority of his recent time livestreaming and playing Mario Kart World while using drugs:

"Big fan of Gucci, a crazy brand. (Nmplol asks, 'What have you been doing these days? You've playing Mario Kart and raging?') It's crazy because I've been live, so you can go to the VOD [Video on Demand] and see what I've done six hours a day, every day, for six days a week, for god knows for f**king long. And I'll tell you exactly what I've been doing - Mario Kart, depression, and sodas, Adderral, and any other drugs that I can get my hands on. Lots of weed."

He also spoke up about his relationship with Mythic Talent-affiliated VTuber Veibae, saying:

"B*nging the VTuber girlfriend, life's pretty good. Chilling. Kick deals. Life's solid!"

Sodapoppin recently went viral after breaking his monitor in a fit of rage while playing Mario Kart World

Sodapoppin went viral on June 11, 2025, when he broke his monitor in a fit of rage while playing Mario Kart World. During one of the races, the Twitch streamer was hit by the Bullet Bill power-up, knocking him off the circuit.

Chance slammed his desk and broke his monitor out of frustration with the situation. While displaying a crack on the screen, the 31-year-old said:

"I broke my monitor. The monitor is straight up broken. Yeah, that's cracked. Lovely! Can you all see that? Yeah, you can see this, that's wonderful."

Sodapoppin made headlines at the beginning of this year, on January 16, 2025, when he kicked Jason "Pirate Software" out of the OnlyFangs guild over the World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore controversy.

