"Bait used to be believable": Fans react as Ludwig claims he's quitting The Yard podcast

Ludwig Ahgren and his co-hosts Nick "Envy," Aiden "Aimen," and Anthony "Slime" started The Yard Podcast in July 2021 as an unfiltered hangout podcast mixing comedy, personal stories, internet drama, and behind-the-scenes tales from the hosts' online careers. In August 2025, Ahgren shared some surprising news, mentioning that his time on The Yard may come to an end soon.

Ad

On August 11, the Twitch streamer posted a cryptic message on X, stating:

"I am going to quit the yard podcast. Sorry to tell you abruptly but something happened in the past two days. So will share more soon."

Users, like @hrolnd, responded, suggesting that this announcement is all part of a script to "bait" the streamer's audience:

"Bait used to be believable."

Ad

Trending

More reactions to Ludwig's announcement (Images via @LudwigAhgren/X)

Others seemed to be in disbelief, considering the podcast has been consistently functioning for over four years now:

Ad

"It’s gotta be a bit right?????," said @jordanr on X.

"You’re lying," said @carrymelle on X.

@RdRoth shared a prediction, suggesting that Ahgren would be branching out after his exit:

"This will be something like he’s starting a new podcast, a PR thing for an upcoming event…..or he’s just doing what he did with Offbrand where he passed the torch along."

Ad

"The Yard's not over": Ludwig claims that Dax Flame is responsible for The Yard Podcast situation

Ad

The streamer clarified the situation soon after on August 11, pulling up his post and his co-host Slime's. He mentioned that their latest recording, which featured actor, comedian, and content creator Dax Flame, caused some problems:

"All I can say on the matter is we had Dax Flame on the podcast and that guy burned our entire podcast down... This is all Dax Flame's doing."

Ad

Ahgren mentioned that the drama had something to do with Flame "messaging the most famous person" on the streamer's phone. He chose not to share additional information and confirmed that he would continue to have a seat on The Yard. That being said, his co-host Aiden may have his spot replaced by Dax:

"The yard is not over. Hopefully you guys weren't too stressed out. It'll be all right. Aiden will be replaced on The Yard by Dax Flame. That is true... The rest is all clickbait from Dax Flame. The episode will be out Thursday. I'm sorry. It wasn't my choice."

Ad

In other news, Ludwig discussed Gamerhood Season 4, Kai Cenat’s involvement, future plans, and more, noting that certain developments were entirely unexpected.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More