"Let's just say he threw us for a loop": Ludwig talks Gamerhood Season 4, Kai Cenat's role, plans for the future, and more (Exclusive)

Ludwig Ahgren is truly one of the more fascinating, boundary-breaking streamers, and we recently had a chance to speak to him ahead of Gamerhood Season 4. The gaming reality show, created by State Farm, has been a fascinating watch over the last few seasons, and this one promises to be bigger than ever. Whether it’s speedruns, incredible in-person events, or even just Mogul Mail videos, few people do it quite like him.

It was a pleasure to have a chat with Ludwig about not just Gamerhood as a show, but also what makes it special, and his/other streamers' roles within it. There are certainly going to be plenty of twists, turns, and surprises, and here’s what we learned about it after chatting with Ludwig.

Ludwig Ahgren opens up about season 4 of Gamerhood and more

Q. First, thank you for taking the time to chat with us. You’re certainly no stranger to doing new, interesting things, such as Mogul Chessboxing. What originally led you to try a gameshow like the Gamerhood?

Ludwig: To be honest, the only reason that I tried it was faith and trust that State Farm would put on a good show that was authentic to what I like to make and to what other people want to make. So, just really trusting them on that.

Q. Shows like this don’t work if there’s no authenticity to it; people who actually know and love gaming. Otherwise, it just feels fake. When putting together the show originally, what were the most important things to keep it real?

Ludwig: I have to separate myself from the team that actually makes the show, right? Like I'm a participant in it, and I definitely try to add any input where I feel like I can add it. But this is very much a show that they have created.

And so it's not something that I necessarily needed to add to keep it real. It's just that I needed to be 100% real when doing it. And I think that's the biggest part. And this show really facilitates itself to make that happen.

Q. We’ve heard that there’s going to be some really interesting things to shake things up in Gamerhood this season. What would you say are some things (or people) that fans should keep an eye on as season four kicks off?

Ludwig: Okay, well, first off, we got three awesome captains. We got me, we got Mark, we got Berleezy. And let's just say we are incredibly competitive. Incredibly so, especially because me and Berleezy both have a key. We've won this challenge before. Mark, shooting zero.

No key for him. So there is a lot of conversation about will Mark get his key? Will one of us get a two-peat? And I think it makes any twist they throw even more dramatic.

Q. The biggest streamer in the world, Kai Cenat, is also going to be taking part, we’ve heard. What role is he going to play in Gamerhood, and did he have any input on the show as a whole, or what he’d be doing to bring some chaos?

Ludwig: Look, everything Kai is a part of, he brings in unparalleled energy. I'm not specifically sure if he was a part of the ideation process. But I know as a fact, when he's on the set, he makes himself known in the best way possible. So it was a lot of fun being able to hang out with him on set. And let's just say he threw us for a loop.

Q. The teams that took part in last season were pretty wild, with Clix, xChocoBars, and T-Pain taking part, among others. Any other major names that gamers are going to be excited for?

Ludwig: Yeah, absolutely. I think State Farm is really good at bringing back people to make sure the Gamerhood has that familiar feel, but also incorporating new people and bringing people who wouldn't normally collab together. There are a lot of people whom I only met through Gamerhood, and I'm still friends with them and do content with them. So that's a really cool aspect of doing it.

But as for the show, we talked about Kai, we got the captains, but also Jason's going to be there, and Cinna. And I think there's a dynamic there that's a lot of fun to work with..

Q. Many of the best parts of a reality show are when alliances shift or break, or teams get shaken up. What sorts of twists and turns can fans expect going into this season?

Ludwig: I can tell you right now, we expected nothing. I do my best to get as much information out of the showrunners as possible, to the point where I'm a nuisance. I, in cases, harass to try to get as much information as possible.

And so this year, they knew me, they've worked with me twice, they knew I was coming in, they hid a lot. So the surprises, the twists that you're referencing, they hit really hard, which is why it's almost better to see us experience it than me tell you what it is.

Q. Whenever I think of streamers/content creators that are doing unique things in the gaming space, I go to you and QTCinderella. What pushes you to continue doing more and more bold things in the gaming space?

Ludwig: I think the space is doing that itself. I think we try to push, and I'll speak for myself more than QT; she's Wonder Woman, but I try to push. I try to, but really at times also keep up. So it's a balance.

At times, maybe I'm innovating, at times, maybe I'm catching up to what the other people are doing. But it's a cool space to be a part of. It's bigger than ever, getting bigger too. And so being a 30-year-old in the game, it's a cool spot to be in.

Q. What does the future hold for Ludwig? Anything you'd like to tease for your fans about all the Gamerhood or other projects you have coming down the pipeline?

Ludwig: Honestly, the big thing I'm trying to focus on this summer: consistency. Doing what I know how to do at a consistent rate over a long period of time. That's what the best people in their individual sports, hobbies, and disciplines do. It's not necessarily doing something amazing one-off, it's doing great stuff constantly.

And this is one of the great things that I get to do every year, or at least I've gotten to do for the past three years. So Gamerhood, try to show up, try to consistently bring my A game, and I hope you'll look forward to seeing how I do.

Gamerhood kicks off on August 1, 2025, and fans can watch it on the content creators’ channels, as well as on YouTube and Twitch. Ludwig, Kai Cenat, and many others will be taking part to raise money for charity, as well as cause a little chaos.

