  • "Thirty month sub?": Cinna reacts as Love Island star Jeremiah reveals he has purchased Twitch subs to xQc

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Jul 05, 2025 02:24 GMT
Jeremiah revealed he has a 47-month-long subscription to xQc
Jeremiah revealed he has a 47-month-long subscription to xQc's Twitch channel (Image via Cinna/Twitch)

Twitch streamer Brittany "Cinna" recently hosted Jeremiah Brown, who has gained popularity due to his appearance on the US show Love Island. The streamer was conversing with the reality TV star when the latter revealed that he was a massive fan of streaming personality Félix 'xQc."

In fact, during Cinna's broadcast on July 5, 2025, the latter revealed that he had a 30-month-plus subscription with xQc on Twitch, which eventually turned out to be 47 months long instead upon closer inspection.

Talking to Jeremiah, the streamer said:

"Yeah, so you're a huge xQc fan."

The former responded:

"Yeah, yeah, bro. I have like thirty plus month subbed."

Flabbergasted by the sheer number of months Jeremiah had purchased a subscription for, Cinna reacted:

"Thirty month sub?"

"So, you're a juicer?": Cinna asks Jeremiah after Love Island star reveals a 47-month-long Twitch sub to xQc

xQc is known for being one of the most prominent streamers on Twitch, often hosting Just Chatting broadcasts where he connects with his community or playing a variety of games, which often make for iconic clips and viral moments.

The former Overwatch professional is seemingly a favorite streamer of Love Island star Jeremiah, with the latter revealing the multi-year-long subscription he has purchased to xQc's channel on Twitch.

Although Jeremiah had initially estimated the subscriptions he had purchased to be around 30 months, it turned out to be a whopping 47 months long. The reality TV star also stated that he had never mentioned this fact live before, having never found an adequate opportunity to do so. The clip of his revelation has since gone viral on X, garnering over 1.1 million views.

In the clip attached above, Cinna was heard asking Jeremiah:

"So, you're a juicer?"

Jeremiah then enthusiastically replied:

"Yeah, hell yeah!"

Reacting to reports of IShowSpeed potentially starting multistreaming on Twitch, xQc stated that the YouTube star had cemented himself in the ecosystem. Furthermore, he explained the supposed influence IShowSpeed has on the YouTube algorithm.

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

