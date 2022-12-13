5 most memorable moments from Ludwig's Mogul Chessboxing Championship

Ludwig Ahgren's Mogul Chessboxing Championship was the most successful YouTube Live event hosted by a streamer. With a star-studded lineup containing big names from both the content creation and the chess worlds, the championship was one of the most-watched chessboxing events ever, according to Chess.com.

Attracting hundreds of thousands of concurrent viewers and featuring names such as Myth, Disguised Toast, Andrea Botez, Aman Hambleton, and Dina Belenkaya, the Mogul Chessboxing Championship had many memorable moments. Here are five highlights from the championship.

The 5 biggest moments from Ludwig's Mogul Chessboxing Championship

1) Myth winning his fight against Cherdleys

One of the most talked about moments from the Mogul Chessboxing Championship was the fight between Ali “Myth” and fellow YouTuber Cherdleys. As Myth is one of the most popular YouTube streamers, the match was widely watched by the streaming community, with many prominent creators tweeting about it after the fact.

hasanabi @hasanthehun i almost cried i’m so proud i almost cried i’m so proud

On top of being a highly anticipated fight, the boxing section between Ali and Cherdleys was action-packed, with Myth landing some fantastic shots on his opponent. This made for an amazing matchup, despite the fight ending with Cherdleys running out of time in chess.

2) Disguised Toast checkmating Pointcrow (and walking out to a LilyPichu song)

Another big fight on the cards was between Offline TV legend Jeremy "Disguised Toast" and the popular Twitch streamer Eric "Pointcrow." The streamer vs streamer clash was already hyped to be one of the more important fights of the event, and Disguised Toast and Pointcrow held up their end of the bargain with a seventh-round checkmate to finish things off.

Fans were clearly loving such a climactic end to the fight, but it wasn't the only thing they were talking about. Disguised Toast's entrance was a highly shared moment from the Mogul Chessboxing Championship as the chessboxer blasted fellow Offline TV member LilyPichu's song while walking out to the ring.

3) Grand Master Aman Hambleton's entry vs International Master Lawrence Trent

Touted as the highest-rated chessboxing match ever, the Aman Hambleton vs Lawrence Trent fixture was the headline event of the Mogul Chessboxing Championship. The two highly rated chess players, one rated the highest possible rating of the Grand Master and the other just below at International Master, were supposed to be the fight to watch.

However, their chessboxing match was cut short in the second round with quite an anti-climactic technical knockout after Hambleton landed some good shots on Trent. The latter took to Twitter after the championship ended and apologized for underperforming:

Lawrence Trent @LawrenceTrentIM Even though I'm gutted this is not the end. Just the beginning. Being under the lights etc just warps everything. I didn't feel like I got to show what I've learnt. I will be back. That I promise #mogulmoves Even though I'm gutted this is not the end. Just the beginning. Being under the lights etc just warps everything. I didn't feel like I got to show what I've learnt. I will be back. That I promise #mogulmoves

4) Controversy surrounding W Grand Master Dina Belenkaya's win over Andrea Botez

By far, the most controversial moment of the evening was Andrea Botez from BotezLive's loss to Russian Women's Grand Master Dina Belenkaya after the nailbiting match ended with the crowd booing the referee's decision.

For context, Andrea Botez was decidedly losing at chess in the fifth round and somehow waited out the timer to get to the next boxing round because Belenkaya would definitely checkmate her. Looking to get a KO, Botez put up an aggressive attack on the Russian Grand Master and forced the referee to break them up multiple times.

The controversy surrounding the event stems from confusion about the rules of TKO or a technical knockout, where the referee is supposed to eliminate a player if they get three counts or breaks in a round. As it happens, Dina Belenkaya appeared to have been given three counts in that round but was not given a TKO.

Posts like the one above flooded social media, and the crowd could also be seen booing as the fighters took their seats to start the next bout of chess where Andrea was sure to lose. As the clock counted down the last few seconds to an inevitable checkmate, the Canadian streamer forfeited the match against Dina Belenkaya and had some choice words to say during the post-match interview:

"I tried to stall, but I thought this was a chessboxing match, but it felt more like hide and seek."

5) Ludwig vs CDawgVA's surprise slap-chess fight

The surprise slap chessboxing match at the end of the event was one of the most memorable moments of the Mogul Chessboxing Championship. Something about CDawgVA and Ludwig duking it out in the slap-ring was highly satisfying. Streamer and 100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae tweeted:

RAE @Valkyrae Watching Ludwig get slapped over and over is so satisfying Watching Ludwig get slapped over and over is so satisfying

Both the content creators were clearly not dressed for boxing, so they instead decided to have a slapping contest. CDawgVA was clearly the favorite in the sense that his slaps appeared to be landing harder. Ludwig even posted about getting a concussion from the event.

The match also had a photo finish as the two of them ran out of time on their chess clock within half a second of each other, making the match one of the closest at the Mogul Chessboxing Championship.

