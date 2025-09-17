Baller League USA: List of confirmed team managers

The Baller League is making its official debut in the United States, with YouTube star Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; spearheading the special football event as the &quot;President.&quot; For those unfamiliar, Baller League is a six-a-side football tournament featuring streamers, content creators, prominent internet personalities, influencers, and football icons.On September 16, 2025, the Baller League officially announced its entry into the United States on X, describing it as the &quot;new era of soccer.&quot; It also revealed the names of the streamers and athletes who will serve as League managers, along with their titles.The list of managers is as follows:Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; - &quot;The President&quot;Any Means Possible (AMP) - &quot;The Chaos Crew&quot;Ronaldinho - &quot;The OG&quot;Odell Beckham Jr. - &quot;The Magnet&quot;Felix &quot;xQc&quot; - &quot;The Chat Master&quot;Usain Bolt - &quot;The Speed King&quot;Drew &quot;Druski&quot; - &quot;The Showman&quot;Marlon Lundgren GarciaFans on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform had a lot to say about the announcement.&quot;I'm with Druski. This ain't no red velvet cake.&quot; X user @csoriano posted.&quot;My juicer is as good as an actor as he is at goalkeeping, never forget!&quot; X user @xQcUpdates wrote.&quot;So the only one who knows real ball is Ronaldinho 😂&quot; X user @HeBeRamin remarked.&quot;ronaldinho and xqc is somthing i never thought I’d see&quot; X user @AlcGaming commented.Understanding what Baller League is all aboutAs mentioned earlier, Baller League is a six-a-side football tournament. Originating in Germany in 2024, the League combines elements of professional football and entertainment. The first season of Baller League UK premiered in March 2025, with Olajide &quot;JJ,&quot; popularly known as &quot;KSI,&quot; serving as the &quot;President.&quot;Amin &quot;Chunkz,&quot; a well-known UK YouTuber and a member of the Beta Squad collective, explained what Baller League is all about during a collaboration with Sky Sports Football, saying:&quot;Six-a-side games in a 12-team league, and 12 big-time managers. And we've even got a League President. This is a six-a-side, rolling subs, 12-man squads. And here's the spicy bit - each manager gets two wild cards a week. That means, they can bring anyone. Here's how it goes: every team plays each other once, back-to-back matches every Monday night, live on Twitch and YouTube.&quot;While the managers for Baller League USA have been revealed, the starting date and participants are yet to be announced.