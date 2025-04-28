"Blinded by the outside world": Fans react as KSI ranks himself above IShowSpeed in terms of popularity

A video of Olajide "JJ," better known as "KSI," ranking himself higher than YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has garnered a lot of traction. On April 27, 2025, a 48-second video was posted on KSI's official X Community, in which the professional boxer was asked to rank himself, the Sidemen, Jimmy "MrBeast, and IShowSpeed in terms of popularity.

The Briton ranked MrBeast first, followed by him, the Sidemen, and IShowSpeed. He said:

"(Minminter says, 'Sidemen, KSI, MrBeast, and Speed.') What is the biggest? Oh, okay. MrBeast... KSI, Sidemen, Speed."

Danny Aarons responded, claiming that JJ's placing the Ohio native at the bottom of his list was "an insult":

"That's ridiculous! Speed as your lowest? That is ridiculous! That's an insult. You ask anybody in the world who Speed is, they'd know it. He's definitely not fourth on that list. Definitely not."

KSI then explained why he believed IShowSpeed is less popular than him, the Sidemen, and MrBeast:

"He hasn't been doing it for long enough. I don't know. I think it's a discussion for the world."

Fans on X have shared their thoughts on KSI's opinions. While some agreed with the 31-year-old's ranking, others thought he and the Sidemen members "might be blinded by the outside world" because they're "big celebrities" in the United Kingdom.

"Ksi and sidemen are big celebrities in the uk so they might be blinded by the outside world lol," X user @BlopsOmega commented.

"Speed might have more subs but I’m sure sidemen is more known at this point in time," X user @cryptojeff17 wrote.

"That seems pretty correct most people above the age of like 25-30 have no idea who speed is," X user @Roboknight_ replied.

"MrBeast is a weird one cause he does have a s**t ton of subscribers and people that know him but I don't think his stuff reaches more people than someone like speed. Considering speed is spoken about a lot in Social media and news around the world. Speed/MrBeast. KSI. Sidemen," X user @DNGx23 remarked.

"i would agree in terms of legacy and yt history," X user @TriggerTurbo tweeted.

KSI and IShowSpeed recently commented on who'd win the Chris Eubank vs Conor Benn boxing match

KSI and IShowSpeed made headlines on April 25, 2025, when they predicted who would win the boxing match between Chris Eubank and Conor Benn. In a 38-second video posted on X, JJ stated that while Eubank is "quite experienced," Benn has "taken out people viciously."

Darren and KSI then picked their winner for the fight, with both betting on Chris Eubank to win.

