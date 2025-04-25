  • home icon
"Who do you think is winning?": KSI and IShowSpeed weigh in on the Chris Eubank vs Conor Benn boxing match

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Apr 25, 2025 20:59 GMT
IShowSpeed and KSI were seen discussing the potential outcome of the boxing match between Chris Eubank and Conor Benn (Image via @IShowSpeedHQ/X)
IShowSpeed and KSI were seen discussing the potential outcome of the boxing match between Chris Eubank and Conor Benn (Image via @IShowSpeedHQ/X)

Content creators and YouTube stars Olajide "KSI" and Darren "IShowSpeed" recently speculated on the outcome of the boxing match between British professional boxers Chris Eubank Jr. and Connor Benn. The fight is scheduled to take place on April 26, 2025.

The two were seen seated next to each other in the clip when KSI asked Speed:

"Hi Speed. Who do you think is winning? Chris Eubank or Conor Benn."

Instead of giving his pick, IShowSpeed decided to ask KSI who he was expecting to win:

"Ay, let me hear you first. What do you think?"

KSI and IShowSpeed speculate who will win the boxing match between Chris Eubank and Conor Benn

Being a professional boxer himself, KSI is the owner of the boxing promotion company Misfits Boxing. As such, many boxing matches have also been organized under his company, often involving other influencers and content creators. Although the current bout was originally meant to take place on October 5, 2022, it had to be postponed at the time due to Benn testing positive for a prohibited substance.

Now, the rescheduled bout is to be held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and is being billed as "Fatal Fury." Giving his take on who could be a potential winner out of the two, KSI stated:

"I know Chris, known him for a long time. He's quite experienced. But Connor Benn, he can bang bro. He has taken out people viciously."

Taking his pick, IShowSpeed said:

"I'm going to go with Chris."

KSI then replied while laughing:

"Alright, well, I was thinking of Chris as well! Well, that wraps it!"

IShowSpeed is known for partaking in stunts and performing feats, showcasing his physical fitness during his broadcast time and time again. As such, the streamer recently expressed his intention to do "wing walking" to celebrate his upcoming 40 million subscriber milestone on YouTube.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
