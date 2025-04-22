KSI comes clean about potential Jake Paul boxing match days after former Disney star announces Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight 

Jake Paul and KSI are known to be bitter rivals, although the latter has a strong friendship with Paul's older brother, Logan. Amid their ongoing exchanges of insults and online taunts, the Misfits founder has expressed a continued interest in fighting the 28-year-old in the future.

'The Problem Child' is currently scheduled to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28th. During a recent livestream, KSI was asked if he is still interested in a potential matchup against the former Disney star. In response, the 31-year-old expressed his openness to the idea of the fight and said:

"I'm always happy to fight Jake Paul, but it's on him."

Check out KSI's comments below:

Like Paul, KSI is also a YouTuber who transitioned to boxing. However, in terms of experience, KSI has only fought in six professional boxing matches and suffered his sole defeat against Tommy Fury in October 2023. In contrast, 'The Problem Child' boasts a record of 11-1.

Ryan Garcia weighs in on Jake Paul's upcoming fight

Since the beginning of his career, Jake Paul has faced intense scrutiny for nitpicking retired MMA and boxing legends as his opponents. In his most recent fight, the 28-year-old defeated 58-year-old Mike Tyson by unanimous decision.

Now, as 'The Problem Child' is gearing up to face seasoned veteran Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Ryan Garcia has shared his thoughts on the matchup. Speaking at a recent media scrum, Garcia posed a question about both boxers by saying:

"Oh s**t… I really don’t know what state Julio is in. Is he [good]? I mean, can Jake handle a Mexican pressure fighter? It’s tough if you’re not used to that...”

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below:

Chavez Jr. has been part of the professional boxing scene since 2003. He has extensive experience fighting against several top boxers, including Canelo Alvarez.

