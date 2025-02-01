  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Border Patrol asks Kick streamer Ac7ionMan to turn off his broadcast while seemingly exploring border facility

Border Patrol asks Kick streamer Ac7ionMan to turn off his broadcast while seemingly exploring border facility

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Feb 01, 2025 19:20 GMT
Ac7ionMan was asked by Border Patrol agents to turn off his broadcast within what appeared to a border facility (Image via Ac7ionMan/Kick)
Ac7ionMan was asked by Border Patrol agents to turn off his broadcast within what appeared to a border facility (Image via Ac7ionMan/Kick)

Kick streamer Aaron "Ac7ionMan" was asked to turn off his camera and microphone by Border Patrol agents while in what appeared to be a border facility. He was seen explaining to the officers that he was a streamer and content creator exploring the border as part of his broadcast.

While calmly conversing with Ac7ionMan, the officer asked:

"How are you doing tonight? Where are you coming back from today?"

To this, Ac7ionMan replied:

"I'm just a YouTuber/Streamer, we were just exploring the border."

"You're in an inspection area": Ac7ionMan gets asked to turn off livestream during his time in a supposed border facility

also-read-trending Trending

Ac7ionMan is known to have had run-ins with the authorities in the past, having been the victim of swatting multiple times during his career. Most recently, he claimed that he was detained following his arrest by the United States Secret Service during a broadcast covering Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Now, within the clip shared by @DramaAlert on X, Ac7ionMan can be seen informing the officer that he was streaming at the time. In response, one of the officers gave clear instructions to the streamer to turn off his broadcasting equipment since they were in the "inspection area" at the time:

"Can you come over here, please? He's telling that you guys are doing that streaming and everything. While you're in an inspection area, you're not allowed-"

Right after this, the video and audio of the broadcast cut out as the chat ecstatically reacted to the developments within the broadcast.

In other news, Ac7ionMan, who primarily broadcasts on Kick, recently shared the reason behind his sixth ban on Twitch. The streamer claimed he was banned on December 11, 2024, since he typed out a link to his Kick channel during a broadcast on Twitch. Before this, he received a ban from the platform in September 2024.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी