Kick streamer Aaron "Ac7ionMan" was asked to turn off his camera and microphone by Border Patrol agents while in what appeared to be a border facility. He was seen explaining to the officers that he was a streamer and content creator exploring the border as part of his broadcast.

While calmly conversing with Ac7ionMan, the officer asked:

"How are you doing tonight? Where are you coming back from today?"

To this, Ac7ionMan replied:

"I'm just a YouTuber/Streamer, we were just exploring the border."

"You're in an inspection area": Ac7ionMan gets asked to turn off livestream during his time in a supposed border facility

Ac7ionMan is known to have had run-ins with the authorities in the past, having been the victim of swatting multiple times during his career. Most recently, he claimed that he was detained following his arrest by the United States Secret Service during a broadcast covering Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Now, within the clip shared by @DramaAlert on X, Ac7ionMan can be seen informing the officer that he was streaming at the time. In response, one of the officers gave clear instructions to the streamer to turn off his broadcasting equipment since they were in the "inspection area" at the time:

"Can you come over here, please? He's telling that you guys are doing that streaming and everything. While you're in an inspection area, you're not allowed-"

Right after this, the video and audio of the broadcast cut out as the chat ecstatically reacted to the developments within the broadcast.

In other news, Ac7ionMan, who primarily broadcasts on Kick, recently shared the reason behind his sixth ban on Twitch. The streamer claimed he was banned on December 11, 2024, since he typed out a link to his Kick channel during a broadcast on Twitch. Before this, he received a ban from the platform in September 2024.

