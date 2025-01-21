Kick streamer Ac7ionMan claims he was detained by the Secret Service while streaming in DC during Trump's inauguration

Kick star Aaron "Ac7ionMan" has claimed that he was detained by the US Secret Service after being arrested on camera during his broadcast covering Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025. Clips of law enforcement agents handcuffing the streamer have been widely shared on social media.

The incident left fans and viewers speculating about the arrest. Many assumed it was a case of swatting. Ac7ionMan later posted on his X account, attributing the arrest to the Secret Service. He wrote:

"Just got stopped by secret service live sigh man"

The content creator also reshared clips from fan accounts, such as @Kick_Champ, capturing the moment he was detained. In one clip, police officers can be heard explaining that they received a call about him.

When an officer inquired whether he had a firearm, Ac7ionMan told him that it was a "troll" call:

"No man, it's a troll call dude. I'm streaming in front of 5,000 people. I am live, there's 5,000 thousand people. It's a fake call, dude. It's a fake call, sir."

"I talked to a CIA agent today": Ac7ionMan says he doesn't want to leave his house due to harassment

Swatting, the act of making false emergency calls to target individuals, has been a persistent issue in the streaming community. Kick and Twitch streamers, particularly those who create IRL content, are frequently targeted by such acts.

With heightened security around Donald Trump's inauguration in DC, the fake call about Ac7ionMan, according to the steamer, escalated to federal agencies, including the Secret Service.

Hours after clips of the arrest went viral, Ac7ionMan addressed the situation in a video posted on X. He claimed he was burnt out because of the swatting and that he felt harassed for leaving his house:

"I've been streaming about nine years, right? What the f**k are we doing here? I am talking to CIA agents! CIA, DEA, FBI, Secret Service? I can't leave my house? Oh, 'Yo Aaron, why did you stop doing IRL?' Because I get f**king harassed whenever I leave my house! I am burnt out of this sh*t man."

He added that he was at a loss for words after the incident:

"I can't go in public. I can't stream, I can't do anything, what is happening? Please! Listen, I appreciate you guys, I love you all but I don't know what to say. Luckily the police, the FBI, and all the Government Agencies, f**king airplanes, snipers, 38 cop cars, thermals, X-Ray f**kiing goggles staring at me!

"Listen, I don't even know what to do anymore. I just wanted to make a video and let you all know."

Ac7ionMan then turned on his Kick channel, calling out his community after someone donated to his stream:

"Stop donating to me, f**k my channel! F**k this whole stream. Shut your b**ch a** up, Nate turn off the donations. I don't want any more donations for the rest of the stream. F**king hate my own channel. Is this a stream?"

The Kick star even claimed that he deals with law enforcement more while streaming than when he had a drug habit.

"I deal with the police now more than I did [unclear] dope. What the f**k! I am tired and sick of this sh*t. I am burnt out. I got no sleep, no energy, I'm thirty-f**king-five doing this sh*t."

Despite the ordeal, Ac7ionMan concluded his broadcast on a positive note. He acknowledged the difficulties he has faced recently and thanked his fans for standing by him through challenging times.

