"Both very important": Asmongold says a mix of socialism and capitalism is the "best system"

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" is widely known for his controversial takes on topics across video games, internet drama, and, more recently, politics. On April 16, 2025, the streamer expressed his political viewpoints, specifically his thoughts on the two ends of the spectrum — capitalism and socialism. Essentially, Asmon believes that a well-functioning society should be a mix of both ideologies.

This topic came about while Asmon was conducting his usual news review. He initially posed a question to his audience, asking if social systems like food stamps or social security are considered socialist. He then shared his personal thoughts, claiming that society should have a 60/40 mix, with capitalism taking the edge.

"Do people view systems like food stamps or social security as socialism? Because I kind of view them as that. I view them as fundamentally socialist policies. This is my personal opinion, the best system is a sixty-forty, capitalism, socialism system, somewhere around that."

The streamer then clarified and stated that his general point was that there should be a mix of the two, considering both are significant. Essentially, Asmon suggested that society could not work well with a single economic system:

"If you want to say seventy-thirty, fifty-fifty, I'm not gonna argue with you about that, but I think that it's a mix of both and both of them are very important."

Where does Asmongold's political compass lie?

In early 2024, Asmongold took a test to determine where he is positioned, politically, using politicalcompass.org. This is a website that offers a political self-test, placing individuals on a two-axis spectrum — economic (left–right) and social (authoritarian–libertarian) — to provide an understanding of political ideologies beyond the simple left–right.

It took Zack over 40 minutes to complete the test, explaining the rationale behind his answers along the way. Finally, the test produced results, and the streamer was positioned in the bottom-left sector of the grid, indicating a slightly leftist, libertarian viewpoint.

Regarding his placement, Asmon called it unexpected, mentioning faults in the test's questions and calling some of the questions intense:

"I didn't expect that... these [questions] were pretty intense, like there's a lot of conservative values that aren't necessarily hating gay people and thinking that certain races are bad."

In other news, Asmongold's "faith in humanity" was allegedly restored after he heard kids at a park use the R-word slur.

