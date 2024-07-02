BruceDropEmOff's alternate account gets banned hours after Twitch lifted the previous suspension

Controversial Twitch streamer Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" has received yet another ban on his alternate channel titled "offmepordecurb" hours after a suspension from last month expired. While the reasons behind the suspensions have not been officially confirmed, viewers allege it was because of him using threats and other banned words on the channel, violating the platform's community guidelines.

For context, BruceDropEmOff's alternate account was slapped with a suspension on June 26. The ban was lifted on July 1 and the streamer went live shortly after. He also marked the unbanning by sharing a meme on X.

Expand Tweet

Trending

However, the channel was once again banned by Twitch after he went live. Trying to access the channel at this time returns the general community guidelines violation prompt:

"This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

The second Twitch channel is currently unavailable (Image via @offmepordecurb/Twitch)

Controversial streamer BruceDropEmOff's secondary account was reportedly suspended within an hour of getting unbanned

As a former OTK streamer, BruceDropEmOff has endured quite an irregular streaming schedule over the past year after he left Twitch and signed a contract with Kick. His stint on the rival streaming platform did not last long, with him announcing a return to the Amazon-owned website about a month ago in June 2024.

He has been overly critical of Kick since his return, and his statements have been met with much backlash from fellow content creators such as Felix "xQc". The two have been actively feuding with each other over the last month.

Expand Tweet

As it stands, BruceDropEmOff's second account is once again banned from the platform and according to @DramaAlert, the suspension came into effect within an hour after the channel got unbanned. Readers should note that due to Twitch's ban evasion policies, the content creator cannot go live on his main channel till the suspension is lifted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback